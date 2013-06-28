Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of FM Broadcasting Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

From the time broadcasting opened its doors to private players, a new entertainment revolution has seen the light of the day. The monopoly of All India Radio has since been broken and private players have rendered the ground highly competitive. New innovative forms of broadcasting in the likes of community radio stations, or even digital radio have ushered in a trend wherein radio is now being looked at as a prospective medium that is capable of enough reach and coverage. This is particularly evident in the rising of radio as an advertising medium wherein biggies are also considering the medium for its promotional activities. Though radio as an advertising medium has still a long way to go as compared to global proportion, yet driven by the characteristic of being a cost effective medium radio is poised to grow further.



The report begins with the introduction section detailing about the parent industry for FM broadcasting. It gives a brief overview on the media and entertainment sector along with its market size and growth, a comparison with global growth trends and an indication of revenue pattern. It then proceeds to provide details about the FM broadcasting sector. This part is constituted with the evolution of the broadcasting sector in India, followed by the description of radio as a communicative medium.



This section is followed by the detailing of the Indian market for FM broadcasting wherein its market size along with growth is presented. Certain other indications about the market are also provided ranging across geographical coverage to advertising revenues which help to paint the current picture of the sector. The value chain analysis comes next which is immediately followed by the revenue model adopted by the majority of players in the sector. This section ends with the enumeration of the eligibility criteria for getting permission and operating as an FM radio channel. The next section details about the Phase III auction of spectrums for FM broadcasting. It provides the basic overview about the features and the incentives for this activity. Information in the likes of minimum net worth required as per city as well an analysis of the conflicting factors are also provided. An exclusive section devoted to rural scenario for FM broadcasting is given wherein information about innovative schemes to boost FM penetration, case study and community radio stations are provided along with growth rates.



Brief descriptions of the drivers that help the sector to prosper include increase in FM penetration, increase of advertising, increase in usage of mobile phones, demographical alterations, political advertising and introduction of new performance measurement tool. The most significant driver for the growth of FM broadcasting is the increasing penetration of FM radio wherein increased usage of FM radio across the length and breadth of the country spells more opportunity for the broadcasters to reap benefits and garner revenue. Being a cost effective medium, radio is now seen as a prospective medium for advertising since its coverage is much wider and deeper than most other media. Another important driver in this regard is the increased usage of mobile phones since currently a good percentage of people listens to radio on their cell phones. As mobile phones penetrate into the most interior of the country, listening to radio also receives a positive thrust. Demographical alterations witnessed across the population presents yet another chief driver as youth looks for entertainment option and newer forms like digital radio catches the attention of this lot. Radio broadcasters derive growth as political parties or even Government continues to opt for radio to advertise them and reach the mass. Finally, introduction of performance measurement tool is hailed as a significant driver as it provides a quantitative indication of the return on investment for advertisers and aid in the overall growth by making the entire process more scientific. While these factors can be termed as growth drivers there are certain factors that act as impediments to the sector including lack of content differentiation and presence of few channels.



This is followed by a section that speaks about the Government participation in the sector which caters to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, FM channels are warned against airing vulgar content and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.



The major trends identified in the sector include distribution of radio sets coming under welfare schemes, FM radios increase ambit to broadcast news, rise of internet radio, Government to monitor content, radio forms a part of religious missions across the country and FM radio in DTH services. The section ends with a Porters Five Forces analysis of the sector.



The competition section offers a competitive landscape of the players by providing their financials and key financial ratios. It also provides basic information regarding the organizations. Key financial parameters constitute the financial performances of the players which are followed by business highlights. A brief description is also rendered about the regional players along with their business highlights.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies of the FM broadcasting market in India.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

All India Radio

Entertainment Network India Ltd

HT Media Ltd

Next Mediaworks Ltd

Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd

Sun TV Network Ltd

Private Companies

Living Media India Ltd

Music Broadcast Pvt. Ltd

Regional Players

Hello FM

Radio Dhamaal

Radio Mantra

My FM

Other Players

Aahaa FM

Aamar FM

Club FM

Gyan Vani

Hit FM

Nine FM

Radio Chaska

Radio Choklate

Radio Indigo

Radio Mango

Radio Misty

Radio Ooo La La

Radio Tomato

Suryan FM



