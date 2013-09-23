FMA Summits Is Hosting Their 17th Progressive Energy, Environment & Sustainability Summit, September 15th-17th, 2013 Denver, CO.

Montreal, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- FMA Summits (www.fmasummits.com) is hosting their 17th Progressive Energy, Environment & Sustainability Summit, September 15th-17th, 2013 Denver, CO.



FMA Summits is looking forward to working with over 100 attendees and 26 Partners in our upcoming and sold out Progressive Energy, Environment & Sustainability Summit #17, September 15th-17th, 2013 in Denver, CO.



With September fully booked, we are working full steam ahead on our 18th Summit in the series. We will be returning to the Westin La Cantera, December 5th-7th in San Antonio, TX for what is sure to be another successful gathering of Industry Leaders and Corporations committed to Energy Efficiency and Facility cost and usage reduction.



Our September Summit program will feature a range of Key Note Speakers and Attendees from the Retail, Commercial and Industrial sectors, speaking about and interested in energy efficiency within and for their corporations and facilities.



Some of our Speakers include:



Thomas Mort, Global Program Manager, Energy Efficiency – Archer Daniels Midland

Thomas Day, Chief Sustainability Officer – United States Postal Service

Frank Rukavina, Director of Sustainability – National Renewable Energy Laboratory

John Queenan, Head of Environment and Sustainability – Royal Bank of Scotland



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Attendees Include:

Ball Corporation - Director of Sustainability

Estee Lauder - Executive Director Facilities

Holcim (US) Inc. - Corporate Process & Energy Manger

Kimberly-Clark Corp. - Procurement Senior Consultant Energy

Lear Corporation - VP Global Health, Safety & Environmental Management

Leprino Foods - Director Maintenance

Quest Diagnostics - DirectorEHS

Red Robin Burgers - VP Capital Purchasing

Royal Bank Scotland - Head Environment & Sustainability

Sandia National Labs - Deputy Director Facilities Management & Operations

Visa - Senior Facilities Engineer



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We are happy to announce that USLED will be partnering with us for their 11th Summit, Kaeser Compressors for their 10th, Covanta for their 8th, Advanced Power Technology for their 6th and Agripower, BASF and MPC Energy for their 4th each. Along with our 19 other Partners, they will represent a range of solutions that will be showcased at our upcoming Summit #17.



For more information, video testimonials or if you wish to speak at, attend or partner with us for this event please visit our website: www.fmasummits.com or contact: Andrea Neufeld at andrean@fmasummits.com



FMA – Strategic Partner for Driving Business Forward