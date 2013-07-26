FMA Summits: Progressive Energy, Environment & Sustainability Summit #16

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- FMA has just come back after holding their 16th Progressive Energy, Environment and Sustainability Summit in Chicago May 29th to 31st in Wheeling, IL.



With a total of 34 Partners, including companies such as; IBM, Lutron, MPC Energy, Kaeser Compressors, USLED etc., who offered a range of solutions ranging from environmental services to energy reducing technologies, the event was a great success! Our 152 delegates were able to take advantage of presentations given by our partners and key note speakers who spoke about success stories within their organizations as they relate to various sustainability initiatives and projects they have completed- providing both education and benchmarking opportunities. One-on-one meetings were another benefit our attendees were able to take advantage of.



The feedback collected during our post-event follow up brought great insight into the value our attendees enjoyed during the two and a half day Summit.



“What I really like about FMA is the fact that there is an exhibit hall that is pretty much open the entire time which gives me the opportunity to meet with exhibitors when my schedule allows. At the same time, there are some parallel tracks that will allow me to listen to those…presentations that…mean a lot to me and…that I can take back to the company and implement…at the same time…it’s a great opportunity to meet people within my industry- even outside my industry” said Menno Enters, Director of Environment and Sustainability for Walgreens.



Stephanie Pressler, Sustainability Manager for Moraine Community College- a member of the Illinois Green Economy Network added; “Very interesting 20 minute presentations with tons of vendor access [which] was great. I made great connections and gained access to new vendors and ideas, of which I will be able to implement many immediately or in the near future.”



Our upcoming Summits will be held September 15th-17th in Denver, CO and December 5th-7th in San Antonio, TX.



