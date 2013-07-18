FMA Summits: Progressive Energy, Environment & Sustainability Summit #17

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- FMA Summits (http://www.fmasummits.com) is hosting their 17th Progressive Energy, Environment & Sustainability Summit, September 15th-17th, 2013 in Denver, CO.



The Summit program will feature Key Note Speakers representing thought leaders from the Retail, Commercial and Industrial sectors, who will provide notable success stories of how they have begun achieving energy efficiency within their corporations. These speakers include:



Menno Enters, Director of Energy and Sustainability – Walgreens

Thomas Mort, Global Program Manager, Energy Efficiency – Archer Daniels Midland

Thomas Day, Chief Sustainability Officer – United States Postal Service

Frank Rukavina, Director of Sustainability – National Renewable Energy Laboratory

John Queenan, Head of Environment and Sustainability – Royal Bank of Scotland

Stacey Baugman, Head Campus Energy – Colorado State University

David Wilkerson, Corporate Director of Sustainability – Shaw Industries

Michele Boney, Environmental Compliance Officer – West Liberty Foods



We are happy to announce that USLED will be coming back for their 11th Summit, Kaeser Compressors for their 10th, Covanta for their 8th, Advanced Power Technology for their 6th and Agripower, BASF and MPC Energy for their 4th each. Along with our 13 other Partners, they will represent a range of solutions that will be showcased at our upcoming Summit #17.



For more information, video testimonials or if you wish to speak at, attend or partner with us for this event please visit our website: http://www.fmasummits.com or contact: Andrea Neufeld at andrean@fmasummits.com



Twitter: @FMASummits

YouTube: FMASummits

Linkedin: FMA Summits

Facebook: FMA Summits



About FMA

Our Summits target owners, managers and operators of commercial, industrial, and retail facilities so that they may learn and understand how to better achieve and surpass their strategic goals of energy efficiency, usage, cost & environmental footprint reduction within their facilities. Our Summits provide the platform for the sharing of best practices; through rich dialogue, thought leader presentations and the facilitation of relationships between those who have needs and those who can provide the right solutions.



FMA - Strategic Partner for Driving Business Forward