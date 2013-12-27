FMA Summits: Progressive Energy, Environment & Sustainability Summit #18

Montreal, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- FMA concluded the 2013 Summits roster with the Progressive Energy, Environment & Sustainability Summit #18 (PEE18) December 2nd – 4th in San Antonio, TX. This marks our 20th Summit in FMA’s 7 years of operation – an exciting milestone for the company!



PEE18 brought together 25 Partner companies offering various energy efficient solutions, with 120 heads of facilities, energy management and engineering directors representing commercial, industrial, retail, healthcare and educational organizations. Over 330 pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings were set between delegates that selected to meet with Partners whose solutions sparked interest or fulfilled the direction of specific projects and initiatives.



Covanta 4Recovery and Kaeser Compressors returned for the 11th time. AERCO International and Armstrong Fluid Technology both attended their 2nd Summit. All 4 companies are scheduled to attend multiple FMA Summits in the 2014 lineup.



Delegates and Partners universally praised the event. “This was my first FMA Summit- what a great experience! I attended as a Supply Chain Manager for my new position in the company, together with key company engineers. We met after the day’s presentations and started to develop a plan to initiate a company Sustainability Program” said one of our delegates. “We hope to announce programs we will ‘spin’ off this Summit within the next year. Great job!”



Keynote speaker Brian Skrobarcek, Corporate Director of Environmental Affairs at StandardAero added: “The FMA Energy and Sustainability Summit provides valuable insight into where leaders in various industries are finding success in systems and processes that drive overall efficiencies and organizational sustainment.”



From the perspective of our Partners- John Brody, National Sales Manager for AERCO International commented that the Summit format was, “…very effective for building relationships with the high level decision makers at major customers.” He continued by saying. “… [It was] also a great opportunity to learn about emerging technologies that affect the overall marketplace. The FMA Summit is a great opportunity to meet one-on-one with many key customers in a neutral atmosphere that is very conducive to building relationships.”



The 2014 FMA Summits promise to be some of our best ever starting May 28th-30th in Chicago, IL with a prestigious panel of speakers including ‘Energy Manager of the Year’ Thomas Mort, Global Energy Director at Archer Daniels Midland; Paul Campbell, Director of Facilities at Sears; Elisabeth Comere, Director Environment & Governmental Affairs for Tetra Pak Inc. Additional speakers include Sustainability Champions from Aurora Healthcare, General Motors and ExxonMobil.



For more information, video testimonials or if you wish to speak at, attend or partner with us for any of our upcoming Summits, please visit our website: www.fmasummits.com or contact: Andrea Neufeld at andrean@fmasummits.com



About FMA

Our Progressive Energy, Environment and Sustainability Summit engages owners, managers and operators of commercial, industrial, and retail facilities across North America. They work with FMA to learn how to better achieve and surpass their strategic goals of energy efficiency, usage, cost & environmental footprint reduction within their facilities. FMA Summits provides the platform for sharing best practices through rich dialogue, thought leader presentations and establishing relationships between decision-makers with needs and industry leading solution providers.