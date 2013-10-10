FMA Summits - Progressive Energy, Environment & Sustainability Summit #18 Slated for the 2nd-4th of December

Montreal, Quebec -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- FMA Summits (www.fmasummits.com) is hosting their Progressive Energy, Environment & Sustainability Summit #18 December 2nd-4th in San Antonio, Texas.



On the heels of a very successful Summit in Denver, CO FMA Summits will be closing out the 2013 year with their 18th Progressive Energy, Environment & Sustainability Summit at the Westin La Cantera in San Antonio, TX from December 2nd – 4th.



Our December Summit will feature a range of Key Note Speakers including Thomas Mort, Corporate Energy Director for Archer Daniels Midland who just recently was awarded the ‘2013 Energy Manager of the Year’ award by the Association of Energy Engineers and first time speaker Jim Riley, Executive Director for Texas A&M University’s Utilities & Energy Services Program.



Some of our other Speakers include:



Walter Jones, Vice President Facilities Planning & Development – Parkland Hospital

Micahel Burrielo, Assistant Director Central Plants – University of Houston

Brian Skrobarcek, Corporate Director Environmental Affairs – StandardAero

Tim Fleming, Senior Project Manager; Sustainability Operations – AT&T

Rob Threlkeld, Manager; Renewable Energy – General Motors

Lucia Athens, Chief Sustainability Officer – City of Austin



Attendees will include VP’s and Directors with responsibility for Energy Efficiency & Facility Management, Environment, Engineering, Sustainability and more…



Speaking opportunities, spots to attend and Partnership opportunities are still available for those interested in learning more about solutions that target a variety of energy, cost and usage issues within their facility, as well as, for solution providers with technologies or services that apply to Commercial, Industrial and Retails facilities.



For more information, video testimonials or if you wish to speak at, attend or partner with us for this event please visit our website: www.fmasummits.com or contact: Andrea Neufeld at andrean@fmasummits.com



FMA - Strategic Partner for Driving Business Forward



About FMA

Our Progressive Energy, Environment and Sustainability Summits target owners, managers and operators of commercial, industrial, and retail facilities so that they may learn and understand how to better achieve and surpass their strategic goals of energy efficiency, usage, cost & environmental footprint reduction within their facilities. Our Summits provide the platform for the sharing of best practices; through rich dialogue, thought leader presentations and the facilitation of relationships between those who have needs and those who can provide the right solutions.



FMA - Strategic Partner for Driving Business Forward