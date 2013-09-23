FMA Summits Second Data Center Summit Set to Hold in December

Montreal, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- FMA Summits (www.fmasummits.com) is hosting their second Data Center Summit, December 4th-6th at the Westin La Cantera, San Antonio, TX.



Our December Summit program will feature Key Note Speakers and Attendees from across a range of industry sectors, speaking about and interested in strategies pertaining to the management of uptime, security, data and operational efficiency within their Data Center facilities.



Some of our Speakers include:



Matt Gleason, Facilities Director– CoreSite

Nick Magliato, Chief Operations Officer – Sungard Availability Services

Joel D. Stone, VP Global Data Center Operations– Savvis, A CenturyLink Company

Raymond Parpart, Director Data Center Operations – University of Chicago



To view more, please click here.



Attendees will include VP’s and Directors with responsibility for IT Infrastructure, Data Center Services & Facilities, Technology, Security and Engineering.



To learn more about this Summit, please click here.



Speaking opportunities, spots to attend and Partnership opportunities are still available for those interested in learning more about solutions that target a variety of management and operational issues within their facility, as well as, for solution providers with technologies or services that apply to Data Centers of all types.



For more information, video testimonials or if you wish to speak at, attend or partner with us for this event please visit our website: www.fmasummits.com or contact: Andrea Neufeld at andrean@fmasummits.com



FMA - Strategic Partner for Driving Business Forward



About FMA

Our Summits target owners, managers and operators of commercial, industrial, and retail facilities so that they may learn and understand how to better achieve and surpass their strategic goals of energy efficiency, usage, cost & environmental footprint reduction within their facilities. Our Summits provide the platform for the sharing of best practices; through rich dialogue, thought leader presentations and the facilitation of relationships between those who have needs and those who can provide the right solutions.



FMA - Strategic Partner for Driving Business Forward