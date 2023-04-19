NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "FMCG Logistics Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the FMCG Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Allen Lund Company (United States), Roofoods Ltd. (Deliveroo) (United Kingdom), C.H Robinson Worldwide (United States), Deutsche Bahn AG (Germany), Schneider National (United States), Bender Group (United States), Amazon (United States), CaseStack (United States), Echo Global Logistics (United States), H&M Bay (United States).



Scope of the Report of FMCG Logistics:

FMCG logistics industry adapting new realities in the retail industry for reducing costs and also enhance the capability to meet the demand. This industry is witnessing huge technological development. Leading FMCG companies are heavily investing in third-party's logistics services. The companies are highly investing in organic and non-organic strategic initiatives.



Opportunities:

Surging Demand from Developing Countries with the Prevailing Pandemic

Asia-Pacific Witnessed Highest Growth Rates in this Industry



Challenges:

Technological Complexity with FMCG Logistics



Market Trends:

Artificial Intelligence in Food Delivery Logistics

Growing Penetration of E-Commerce Demands Efficient Logistics Operations



Market Drivers:

Ease of Access

The Consumer Goods Industry is the Changing Lifestyles



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Services (Transportation, Warehousing, Distribution, Inventory Management, Others), Mode (Rail Freight, Road Freight, Ocean Freight, Air Freight), Logistics Model (Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders, Brokers, Shippers, Carriers), Product (Food and Beverage, Personal Care, Household Care, Other)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



