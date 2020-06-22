FMI Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Amla Extract Market; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-Term Dimensions

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Amla extract is derived from the plant species known as Emblica officinalis, and falls under the category of super fruit. Amla or Indian gooseberry is a fruit indigenous to the Indian subcontinent. Due to rise in demand for amla extract, Emblica officinalis is currently grown commercially in various regions of the world. Amla contains a high amount of salt, carbohydrates, iron, phosphorous, calcium, vitamins and amino acids. Primarily, amla extract are available in powder and pulp forms. Extract is primarily used to manufacture cosmetic products and ayurvedic medicines for cognitive effects, as anti-oxidants, in ulcer and diabetes prevention and offers anti-inflammatory benefits as well. In addition, it is also used to manufacture various beauty products and health foods. Amla is particularly effective for hair care, such as to prevent hair loss and to enhance texture.



The market can be segmented on the basis of medicinal use to cure various diseases. The segmentation can also be done on the basis of application in the medicinal field as amla extract are used for heart health, diabetes, radiation protection, skin and collagen, blood vessel health and others. The growing recognition of alternate medicines, health foods and herbal products has significantly fuelled the demand for amla. On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into Western Europe, Asia, Oceania, North America, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). RoW consists of the Middle East, South Africa and other small-yet important regions. The market can also be broadly augmented on the basis of end-user industry as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and personal care and others.



The amla extract market is poised to grow at a healthy CAGR due to the various ongoing research and development initiatives. During a recent study conducted by Taiyo Kagaku Company and Mile University Graduate School of Medicine in Japan, scientists discovered that amla could be a high anti-inflammatory, anti-coagulant and anti-platelet agent, useful in treating a range of vascular disorders.



Amla extract (ingredients) are useful in various food & beverage applications such as nutritional bars, cereals, jams, powder drink mixes, yogurts and dietary supplements. The potential for amla extract as a food ingredient is increasing substantially, owing to the growing global nutraceuticals and functional food market. Amla extract also provides broad spectrum skin protection against heavy metals due to its anti-oxidant properties. Thus, the market for amla extract is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Some patents regarding amla extract have been sanctioned to E. Excel International, USA and Natreon, Inc., USA by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The former filed patent for the use of amla extract in freeze-dried ginseng berry tea (acquired in 2001) and later filed patent for use of amla in cosmetics, nutritional and pharmaceutical formulas (acquired in August 2000).



India exports a significant amount of amla and amla extracts to countries like the U.S., Japan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Germany and the Netherlands, among others. Various herbal medicine manufacturing companies are formulating amla extracts to provide novel dietary supplements in herbal tea and powders forms. Effective production, processing and marketing of amla extracts is expected to boost the market size during the forecast period. Biomax, Taiyo international (SunAmla), Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., NutraGenesis and Archerchem are some key players in the amla extract market.



This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments (end-user industry as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and personal care and others), geographies and application in the medicinal field. The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

- Market Segments

- Market Dynamics

- Market Size

- Supply & Demand

- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

- Competition & Companies involved

- Technology

- Value Chain



Regional analysis includes

- North America

- Latin America

- Asia

- Oceania

- Western Europe

- Rest of the World



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



Report highlights:



- Detailed overview of parent market

- Changing market dynamics of the industry

- In-depth market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards market performance

- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint