FMI Analyzes Impact of COVID-19 on Hosting Infrastructure Services; Stakeholders to Focus on Long-Term Dimensions

The rapidly changing cloud infrastructure globally has caused the hosting infrastructure service market to witness a flurry of activity in recent years, resulting in growth that has been steady and above average. With advancements in technology having a profound influence, according to Future Market Insights' recent report, the global hosting infrastructure service market is set to expand at approximately 8% during the course of the forecast period.



The rapid adoption of cloud services by enterprises across industries and verticals and mass migration into hybrid IT environments, has led to players in the market to take advantage and capitalizing on this trend to gain a higher traction.



Adapting to the Hybrid Cloud



There has been a sudden emergence in technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, which have led to end users of the hosting infrastructure service market increasingly looking to adapt and migrate to a hybrid cloud. With enterprises increasingly preferring to outsource this transformation to becoming a "cloud-first" organisation, this has contributed significantly to the growth and expansion of the hosting infrastructure service landscape. While there has been increasing attention being paid to keep the costs down and services better, while improving business functionalities, there have also been security concerns about safety and security, particularly for business looking at multiple cloud platforms.



There is a slew of small and medium enterprises that are moving to a cloud based model, for enhanced global reach, cost benefit, agility, and scalability. With increased adoption of cloud-based services, players in the hosting infrastructure service market are looking to leverage this and target lucrative opportunities with small and medium enterprises, by focusing on financing, production capabilities, and exploiting new technologies.



Hosting and Colocation Services to Prove Lucrative



With businesses increasingly migrating to hybrid cloud models for agility and cost efficiency, mainly by outsourcing the process rather than managing IT infrastructure, managed hosting and colocation services account for over a fourth of the total revenue shares in the hosting infrastructure service market. Players in the market are now incorporating a 'pay-per-use' model of managed hosting and colocation services, also driving its popularity and adoption.



There has also been an industry-wide adoption of Software as a Service (SaaS), which is pushing stakeholders to focus on boosting the popularity of other services such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), encouraging its incorporation in hybrid IT environments. This has likely to lead to a growth in demand for Platform as a Service, as well.



Future is in Customised and Personalised Services



Hosting infrastructure services market is undoubtedly set to grow at a rapid pace in the upcoming years, due to the sheer scale of transformation into cloud based models. And with the requirements of each end-use industry being different, players are beginning to focus on offering services that are flexible and more personalized in nature, opening up opportunities at a rapid rate. Stakeholders are looking at investing in R&D activities and new-age skills to stay relevant and gain the competitive edge in the hosting infrastructure services market.



The global the hosting infrastructure services market is set to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast years, due to the rapid adoption of hybrid cloud services by enterprises across industries.