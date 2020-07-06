FMI Provides Chocolate Flavoring Compounds Market Projections in Its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- The natural and organic trend in the F&B sector is likely to be the prime influencer of the chocolate flavoring compounds market. Manufacturers in the chocolate flavoring compounds market are actively engaged in introducing organic or natural chocolate flavoring compounds. In addition, demand for chocolate flavoring compounds is on the rise owing to the presence of high polyphenol levels in the cocoa or chocolate that are nutritionally beneficial. In addition, several epidemiological studies have observed that intake of dark chocolate rich in polyphenol can prevent heart-related diseases, in turn increasing importance of chocolate flavoring compounds. Dissemination of knowledge regarding health benefits of chocolate is likely to bode well for the chocolate flavoring compounds market in the near future.



Growing appetite for chocolate flavor and increasing popularity of chocolates is another driver propelling the growth of the chocolate flavoring compounds market. In particular, the flourishing supplement industry has identified consumers' palate for chocolate flavors and have introduced a range of chocolate-flavored protein and nutritional supplements, in turn driving the chocolate flavoring compounds market. Amid the growing health consciousness and low-sugar preference of consumers, health benefits of cocoa and introduction of healthier chocolate flavoring compounds are likely to propel the chocolate flavoring compounds market in the future.



Market Outlook for Chocolate Flavoring Compounds Market



A chocolate flavoring compound is a mixture of various ingredients such as vegetable fats, sugars, cocoa powder and other flavors which are used to impart chocolaty flavor to the desired food product. Chocolate flavoring compounds are the base ingredients used to manufacture commercially consumed confectionery chocolates. Despite the growing health trends, the chocolate flavoring compounds market is expected to witness growth due to modifications in the traditionally consumed chocolate flavoring compounds such as reduction of sugar and protein fortification. Basically, according to the standards set by the FDA, chocolate flavoring compounds are more flexible than chocolate standards and hence can be developed into a wide range of varieties with respect to flavor, color and performance.



Reasons for Covering this Title



The growth in the confectionery vertical is also likely to support the growth of the chocolate flavoring compounds market. Nowadays, the finished product suppliers are also exhibiting interest in confectionery coatings, which is likely to boost the growth of the chocolate flavoring compounds market. However, the high cocoa bean prices may tamper with the growth of the chocolate flavoring compounds market. This has led to difficulty in passing on the price rise to consumers and consequently, the profit margins are squeezed. Other factors such as legislation and strict regulations circulating around the negative shift of the fat and sugar in the chocolate flavoring compounds have led to declining exports in Europe and stagnating demand. On the positive side, personalization is a trend observed in the chocolate flavoring compounds market, such as the emergence of retail stores which enable the consumers to design and shape their own chocolate bars, are becoming increasingly common. In addition, marketing the chocolate flavoring compounds which can be paired with vegetables and other protein-rich foods are also enabling the manufacturers to expand their consumer base by targeting the health conscious demo graph.



Global Chocolate Flavoring Compounds Market: Key Players



Some of the key players operating in the global chocolate flavoring compounds market are Clover Hill Food Ingredients Ltd, Cargill, Incorporated, ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Nestlé, Wilmar International Limited, PURATOS, Shellz Overseas Pvt. Ltd., INFORUM Group, Buhler AG,Barry Callebaut, Unigrà S.r.l., Blommer Chocolate Company, CEMOI and HERZA Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG.



Global Chocolate Flavoring Compounds Market: Key Takeaways



In 2016, the company Puratos a launched a new product- 100% sustainable cocoa powder premium compound coatings. In 2012, the company also adopted the use of certified sustainable palm oil in its compound products.



In 2017, Wilmar International partnered with Aalst Chocolate Pte Ltd, which is a chocolate manufacturer based in Singapore to produce chocolate and compounds.



Opportunities for Chocolate Flavoring Compounds Market Participants



The chocolate flavoring compounds manufacturers have the opportunity to develop chocolate compounds which are not only low in sugar but are also lactose-free. Also, the chocolate flavoring compounds could be developed to make it more sustainable following consumer sensitivity towards eco-friendly and sustainably produced products. Another important strategy is the repositioning of the chocolate flavoring compounds by marketing it with clean label tagline. This will allow the consumers to indulge yet fulfill their health related diet regime. The chocolate flavoring compounds could also be marketed as premium products as consumers are often ready to pay more for premium products.