FMI Provides Mobile CRM Market Projections in Its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

The global mobile customer relationship management (CRM) market has been witnessing rapid and lasting evolution in the last couple of decades, resulting in a steady growth at a healthy pace. This increase in demand can be attributed to the growing need for players across industries looking to analyse their customer base, leading to a positive impact on the evolution of the market. The study by Future Market Insights on the prospective growth of the market estimates based on this, that the mobile CRM market is likely to grow at a robust rate of 13%, during the course of the forecast period.



Necessity of CRM Tools and Data-driven Decisions



The past few decades has seen a sudden demand to from business owners across industries to incorporate consumer analysis as a main stream aspect of growth, which formed the beginning of customer relationship management, and awareness of the importance of CRM has led to mobile CRM becoming crucial in recent years. This has led to an increased reliance of enterprises and their sales on mobile CRM, rather than more conventional and traditional analysis models. Coupled with the benefits of mobile CRM, such as improved accuracy in results has made it an indispensable tool for stakeholders across industries.



The products of the mobile CRM landscape allow for the real-time management of consumer needs and requirements, that allows end users to access and act upon the information right away, and make decisions that are data-driven, that are based on interactions with customers. This allows players to monitor data and make tactical resolutions within their business strategies, allowing them to unlock value and become time efficient and productive.



The demand for better mobile CRM solutions in the market as caused players to invest in R&D activities to boost their service visibility, as vendors continue to push the popularity of flexible pay-per-user pricing models over subscription models.



Growth of the Global Market Based on Industry and Verticals



According to this study by Future Market Insights on the mobile CRM market, the adoption of CRM while being rampant across industries, certain verticals are likely to hold significant shares in the global market in the forecast future. According to historical data, one of the earliest adopters of CRM solutions was banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI). But considering the underlying trends likely to have an impact on the market, retail is expected to take the lead in the foreseeable future. Although, the integration of CRM tools and solutions in healthcare is also gaining traction, and is likely to also garner a significant share in the landscape by the end of the forecast period.



Current Scenario and Future Prospects



As it currently stands, the mobile CRM solutions are not limited to only BSFI or telecom for end users, but are also being increasingly incorporated into other verticals such as retail, automotive, healthcare industries, etc. This is expected to contribute significantly to the growth and expansion of the global market in the foreseeable future. According to this study, the demand for mobile CRM due to its accuracy in real-time data collation, makes it adaptable across industries and is likely to drive the growth of the mobile customer relationship management market.



Summary:



The global mobile CRM market is set to grow at a modest pace during the forecast years, with flexible pay-per-user pricing models being preferred by vendors over alternative, subscription models.