FMI Provides Stevia Market Projections in Its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

Stevia Market: Growth 1.0 Led by High Demand for Low-calorie Products: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 - 2029
Analysts at Future Market Insights find that the Global Stevia Market has been evolving during the historic period 2014-2018. The Market study suggests that the Global Market size of Stevia is projected to a CAGR of 7% over the stipulated time frame 2019-2029.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been posing measurable impact on the Global economy and, in turn, on the Stevia Market. Quarantines, traveling constraints, and social distancing measures on a broad-scale drive a steep decline in business and consumer spending until the end of Q2. This research work intends to offer Market players with a viewpoint on the changing scenario and implications for the Market players.
The Stevia Market research demonstrates the current and future Market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Segmentation Analysis on the basis of By Type
Liquid Extract
Clear
Dark
Powder Extract
Stevia Blends
Glycoside (40%-79%)
Glycoside (80% and above)
Stevia Leaves
Segmentation Analysis on the basis of By Application
Dairy Food Products
Bakery Products
Beverages
Packaged Food Products
Dietary Supplements
Confectionery Products
Snacks
Table Top Sweeteners
Others (Electrolyte Mixes and Medicinal Formulations)
Market Players
Cargill Incorporated
Ingredion Incorporated
PureCircle Ltd.
Koninklijke DSM NV
Tate and Lyle Plc.
Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.
GLG Life Tech Corp
Evolva Holding SA
Others
