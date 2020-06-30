FMI Revises Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Forecast, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- Cell surface markers are also known as cell surface antigen serves as monograms to help identify and classify cells. The proteins expressed on the surface of cells often conveniently serve as markers of specific cell types. Even in the different types of cells there are specific combination of markers or antigens. These molecules identification helps in disease diagnoses, to find the direct treatment for the disease, drug discovery and many more. Cell markers also assists in the determination of cell type expression of specific receptors vital for biological response. It can be useful even in personalized medicine where it can help the physician to decide the effective therapy to be used for the patient by analyzing and understanding the cells isolated from patients.



Cell Surface Markers Detection Market: Drivers and Restraints



The increasing expenditure in the advancement of healthcare technology and outlook to reduce the cost associated with disease diagnosis are the key drivers for this market. The increase in incidence of cancer and other autoimmune disease stimulating the demand for the development of simplification of diseases identification and the rising automation of solutions and technologies also boosting the growth of this market. Also, increased research for the application of stem cell technology is benefiting the sector to grow. However, the major factors which are restricting cell surface markers detection market growth are complex products and expensive instruments and reagents used in cell marker analysis.



Cell Surface Markers Detection Market: Instrument and Reagents Overview



The global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market, is classified based on the instrument and reagents into Hematology Analyzers, Flow Cytometry and Reagents & Kits.Among all these instrument and reagents Flow Cytometry and Hematology Analyzers are main segments in the global Cell Surface Markers Detection Market. R&D activities and varied types of flow cytometers are the key drivers for the growth of Hematology Analyzers and Flow Cytometry to grow in this segment. Flow cytometers have proved to be efficacious in drug discovery as well as in research, augmenting the demand for this technology in cell surface markers detection market.



Cell Surface Markers Detection Market: Regional Overview



Geographically, the cell surface markers detection market, is classified majorly into regions namely North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.North America dominates the global cell surface markers detectionmarket followed by Europe. North America dominates the market due the presence of major key players and continuous sophisticated R&D technology development in the region. Healthcare infrastructure improvement and growing preference for easier and safer targeted therapies are the major factors which fuels the market growth in these regions. In addition, the increasing incidence rate of cancer and other chronic disease lead to demand of diagnostic demand augmenting for the North America cell surface markers detection market. APAC is expected to witness significant growth as compared to other regions and countries owing to increased healthcare and research expenditure. Also, the rapid increase in geriatric population base propelling regional industry growth.



Cell Surface Markers Detection Market: Key Players



Some of the players operating in the market for cell surface markers detection market are Bio-Rad, Abbott Laboratories, Seimens Healthcare, Beckman Coulter, Roche Diagnostics, BD Biosciences and Nihon Kohden Corporation. Above companies are actively entering into strategic agreements and collaborations with other players in the industry to improve their product and increase visibility owing to strategic product placement