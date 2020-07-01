FMI Revises Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Forecast, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- Innovations and Growing Applicability of Super Absorbent Polymers in Various Industries to Bolster Market Growth



Since its discovery in 1970's, super absorbent polymers have come a long way in several aspects including their applicability, functionality, and more. Super absorbent polymer has several common references including, super soakers, water gel, hydrogel, absorbent polymers, and super slurpers, among others. Super absorbent polymer (SAP) is a relatively new variant of macro molecular synthetic water absorbing polymer material. One of the major reasons why super absorbent polymers have garnered significant popularity is its high water uptake and moisture retention capabilities.



In the current scenario, super absorbent polymers are widely used in the manufacturing of disposable diapers. In addition, they are also used for several other applications including development of adult incontinence products, production of female hygiene products, in sand bags required for flood control, produce artificial snow, medical waste solidification and more.



At present, owing to their desired properties, super absorbent polymers are finding applications within the agriculture industry. In the current scenario, major market players operating in the super absorbent polymer space are focusing on research and development activities to develop highly innovative products to fulfil the demands of their consumers.



Increase Usage in Agriculture to Fuel Market Growth



In recent times, the adoption of super absorbent polymers within the agriculture sector has witnessed a considerable growth. Further, the super absorbent polymers that are deployed for agriculture are produced from acrylic acids and a cross-linking agent such as potassium.



The polymer produced is known as polyacrylate and its properties such as the swelling capacity and gel modulus primarily depends on the type and volume of the cross-linking agent used. Further, as polyacrylates are non-irritating, non-corrosive, and non-toxic and exhibit impressive biodegradable properties, they have garnered significant demand from the agriculture sector.



Plant growth and yield is primarily affected by three major factors including, high evapotranspiration rate, relatively low water retention capacity, and leaching of soil moisture. The major factors that have led to the growing usage of super absorbent polymers in agriculture include, impressive absorption capacity in hard and saline water, economical pricing, photostability, pH-neutrality after it swells in water, low soluble content, slow biodegradability without hampering the environment, re-wetting capability and more. In addition, the advent of hydrogel agriculture technology has played an instrumental role in enhancing the various aspects of agriculture.



Companies Increase Spending on Innovations in Diaper-tech



Research and development activities within the disposable diaper market have experienced a considerable growth in recent years as companies are vying to offer innovative and effective products. Although disposable diapers have undergone significant transformation since their discovery, its primary purpose remains the same – reduce leaks and ensure that the skin is dry. Several companies are leveraging technological innovations to develop new-age disposable diapers. For instance, at the P&G Diaper R&D facilities in the U.S. and Germany, scientists developed a new type of super absorbent polymer that absorbs urine at a swift pace and enables the scientists to get rid of the cellulose from the core – thus, reducing the overall weight of the diaper.



High Demand from Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Expected



The demand for super absorbent polymers is expected to gain significant momentum from the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region owing to a range of macroeconomic factors including rising disposable income and high awareness regarding the benefits of super absorbent polymers. In addition, considerable growth in the demand for disposable diapers from the developing economies of Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region is a major factor that is expected to boost the growth of the market in the region.



Super absorbent polymers Market: Vendor Insights



Some of the major players operating in the super absorbent polymers market include, Nippon Shokubai Co Ltd., BASF SE, Kao Corporation, Sanyo Chemicals Industries, LG Chemicals Ltd, Sumitomo Seika, and more.

