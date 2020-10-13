FMI Updates Nylon Films Market Forecast and Analysis as Corona Virus Outbreak Disturbs Investment Plans

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Nylon films market: Introduction



Nylon films have high barrier property, strength, and high melting points. Thus, they are used as a packaging material. Chemically nylon is also known as polyamide. Nylon films are widely used as packaging material for cheese, sauce, smoke fish, microwable products, dairy products and others. These films are widely preferred from the manufacturing end due to its high flexibility and non-reactivity with the food products. Nylon 6 and Nylon 6, 6 are used as a packaging material. Nylon films are easily processed at low and high temperature, and are also recyclable as well as ecofriendly because it does not produce fumes on burning. Thus, these features are increasing the preference for nylon films from the manufacturing end.



Nylon films market: Dynamics



Major driving factor for nylon films market is due to its high application as packaging material for microwavable food products. The high melting point, flex crack resistance and they do not have absorbtion properties. Thus, all these properties make nylon film a suitable packaging material for various food products such as meat, fish, and others. About 20 percent of ovenable and microwavable bags present in the market are made up of nylon films. Nylon films have high oxygen barrier properties, and also they are CO2 permeable. Thus, they are preferred material for packaging of food product such as cheese. Since nylon films are permeable, they do not trap air and CO2, and therefore, nylon films are highly suitable for cheese packaging.



Manufacturers are majorly focusing towards ecofriendly and biodegradable plastics. The key players of the nylon films market prefer bio-based polyamides over non-biodegradable polyamide. In 2017, Radici Group produced bio-based polyamide film that can be used as a packaging material. The challenging factor for nylon films market is the high price of the nylon film as compared to other plastic films such PVC, PP PET films, etc. Thus, nylon films are used in special cases for packaging the products that require high barrier properties and extended shelf life compared to other products.



The global nylon films market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%, by value, during the forecast period. The global nylon films for packaging market is estimated to be about 760 thousand tonnes in the year 2018.



Methodology for Nylons Films Market Used for Packaging



Nylon films market: Segmentation



The global nylon films market is segmented into material type, packaging type, end use and application type:



On the basis of material type, nylon film market is segmented into:



Nylon 6

Nylon 6, 6

Nylon 6,12

Biaxial Oriented polyamide (BOPA) film

Bio Polyamide

Others

By material type, bio based polyamide is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period



On the basis of packaging type, nylon film market is segmented into:



Pouches

Monolayer

Multilayer

Bags

Bag & box packaging

Bag in tube

Liquid carton

Others

others

On the basis of end use, nylon film market is segmented into:



Food

Dairy

Edible oil

Others

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non alcoholic

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Homecare

Industrial

Others

On the basis of application type, nylon film market is segmented into:



Hot fill packaging

Bulk Food packaging

Aseptic Packaging

ESL (Extended Shelf Life)

Tier analysis nylon films market



Tier 1 analysis of nylon films market: This segment includes the leading manufacturers for the nylon films market. They are Toray Advanced Film Co., Ltd, DOMO Chemicals Group, Mondi Group, BASF SE, Amcor Limited, SIG Combibloc Group AG, Sealed Air Corporation., Bemis Company, Inc. and others



Tier 2 analysis of nylon films market: This segment includes mid-level manufacturers for the nylon films market. They are Elopak SA., Nampak Ltd., Uflex Ltd., Winpak Ltd., Berry Global Group, Inc. and others.



Tier 3 analysis of nylon films market: This segment includes the emerging players of nylon films market. They are KOLON Industries, Inc., Optimum Plastics, AdvanSix, DS Smith Plc. Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V., Glenroy, Inc., Polyoak Packaging (Pty) Ltd, Paharpur 3P, Ampac Holdings LLC, etc.



Nylon films market: Regional Overview



The global nylon films market has been divided into seven key regions –



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific region leads nylon films market regarding consumption. Due to the high demand for flexible packaging products and increase in dependency for packaging food products is a major driver for nylon films market in the region. Demand for nylon films in North America is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. Countries such as Germany, UK, France, and others in European region show a higher rate of consumption for nylon films.



The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.



