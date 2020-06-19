FMI's Detailed Report on Call Centre Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- Call Centre Market Value to Triple by 2029; Enhanced Customer-specific Models Gaining Prominence, Finds Future Market Insights

Global leaders in call centre market must leverage omnichannel and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) strategies in order to optimize call centre processes for sustained market hegemony.

Future Market Insights (FMI), Dubai: Having surpassed valuation of approximately US$ 18 Bn in 2018, global call centre market is soaring on the back of numerous technological interventions. Knowledge management, CRM, artificial intelligence, and cloud-base call centre services are changing the face of industry. FMI's latest report projects a robust market growth rate at approximately 10% through the duration of forecast period (2019-2029).



"Enhanced customer relationship is the backbone of call centre market. Proliferation of technologies such as chatbots is gaining widespread recognition amongst market players. Hence, they are focused on upgrading the communication strategies for competitive ascendancy," reports FMI.



Key Takeaways of Call Centre Market Study

- Solutions/software components are in high demand amongst consumers.

- Services component will observe impressive growth during the forecast period.

- Cloud-based call centre services continue to remain highly sought-after by consumers worldwide.

- North America will capture major chunk of market share through 2029 owing to extensive digitalization.

- Asia Pacific call centre market will continue to witness upward growth trajectory during the forecast period.



Call Centre Market – Key Growth Factors



- Soaring adoption in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) industry continues to support the growth of call centre market.

- Rising integration of variegated technologies for enhanced customer experience is spurring the market growth.

- Surging internet penetration and affordable telecom rates is fuelling the regional market in Asia Pacific.

- Greater inclination of industry leaders to offer personalized customer interactions is supplementing the growth of call centre market.

Call Centre Market – Key Restraints

- Budget constraints associated with adopting latest technologies is limiting market growth.

- Integration of various software systems is challenging for market players thereby constraining market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The prominent stakeholders profiled in this FMI study include, but are not limited to, IBM Corporation, Avaya Inc., Genesys, AMEYO, Aspect Software, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., NICE inContact, Five9 Inc., and 8x8, Inc. Market players are focused on operating customer-centric business. They are keen on investing in customer relationship management (CRM) technology which enables them to build strong consumer relationship. Leading players in call centre market must bridge the gap between service delivery and customer touch points to sustain their competitive advantage through 2029.



More about the Report



This Future Market Insights study of 380 pages provides all-inclusive insights on the global call centre market. The market analysis is based on component (solutions/software, services, managed services), vertical (BFSI, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, government, healthcare, travel & hospitality), deployment (on-premise, cloud-based, hybrid) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & Africa).