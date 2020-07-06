FMI's Detailed Report on Flavored Butter and Oils Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- The flavored butter and oils market is a result of the infusion of traditional butter and oils with one or more flavoring agents. The market encompasses a wide array of products, with flavoring agents ranging from herbs and spices to vegetables. The use of such flavors offers the consumer several benefits in the form of taste and flavor. The infusion of flavors into butter and oils is an age-old practice but the commercialization of these goods is a recent phenomenon. The market offers multiple opportunities due to the vast number of flavors and significant regional variations. Both the products are essentially final additions to the recipe and not primary cooking bases.



Market Dynamics of Flavored Butter and Oils Market:



These products are mainly driven by the demand for the underlying carrier substance, i.e. butter and oil. Despite certain fluctuations, the demand for both these products has been on a consistent path historically. The taste and visual appeal that these flavoring agents add to the products is the key influencer of the market.



Apart from the sensory values, the market is also heavily driven by the demographic and income changes in the emerging nations, increasing health consciousness among consumers, and the consumer preference for the respective flavoring agent. The increased spending power clubbed with the rapid westernization of diets in nations such as India helps in increasing the acceptability of such products. The rapidly growing retail infrastructure in these regions has also been important in familiarizing the consumer with such products.



The market is constrained by the growing negative perception towards saturated fats, particularly with regard to high fat and cholesterol content. The use of flavored oils helps in this regard as these products help in enriching the dish without adding excess saturated fats. The market also presents multiple opportunities in the form of product innovation. The development of regionally and ethnically relevant flavors is expected to push the market in a positive direction. For instance, the Hispanic community represents a sizable community in the US with a wide range of food preferences.



Brief Approach to Research



A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.