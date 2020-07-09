FMI's Detailed Report on Fruit Snacks Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- Fruit snacks is the type of processed food eaten as a snack in various countries. Fruit snacks includes various types of candies that are usually high in sugar content and includes apple and grape juice. Fruit snacks market is increasing drastically especially among kids due to the health benefits associated with the consumption of fruit snacks. Fruit snacks imparts high nutritional value to the consumers especially kids.



Fruit Snacks Market Segmentation



Global fruit snacks market is segmented on the basis of application, distribution channel and region. Based on the application fruit snacks market segmentation includes beverages, dairy, sweets and savoury and others. Among all the segments of the fruit snacks market sweet and savoury is expected to be the dominating segment over forecast period ,followed by other fruit snacks segments owing to the high preference of consumers for the processed food that are rich in nutritional content in comparison to other regular processed food. However, dairy segment of the fruit snacks market is anticipated to witness significant growth in comparison to other segments of the fruit snacks market over the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel fruit snacks market is segmented into supermarkets, convenience stores, general stores, online and others. Among all the segments of fruit snacks market general store is expected to be the dominating segment, followed by other segments over the forthcoming years. However, online distribution channel for the fruit snacks market is expected to experience noticeable growth in the coming four to five years. Global fruit snacks market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa and Japan.



Fruit Snacks Market: Region-wise Outlook



The global fruit snacks market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period due the high nutritional content present in the fruits added to the various products. Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to be the dominating segment in terms of revenue contribution ,followed by other regions especially Europe during the forecast period. In North America, U.S. is the most dominant country that contributes the maximum market share to the overall fruit snacks market in North America. However other regions especially Asia Pacific is expected to show fast growth owing to rising disposable income of the consumers in the developing regions coupled with health awareness among consumers related to the consumption of the food rich in nutritional content.



Fruit Snacks Market: Drivers



Major factors that fuel the growth of fruit snacks market includes the health benefits related to the consumption of the snacks rich in fruit content and rising consumer awareness related to the consumption of fruit based products such as snacks. Other factor that is expected to boost the growth of the fruit snacks market is the rising disposable income among consumers in the developing region such as India. Major restraint that hinders the growth of fruit snacks market is the increasing perception among consumers related to the harmful effects of the consumption of various processed food.



Fruit Snacks Market: Key Players



Major companies operating in fruit snacks market are Welch Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., SunOpta, Kellogg Co., Sunkist Growers, Inc., Crunchies Food Company. Companies operating in the fruit snacks market are promoting product innovation by investing huge amount in the product development activities in order to cater the demand of the existing and also potential customers. For instance company such as SunOpta are investing huge amount for launching new products in order to increase its market presence and also grab the potential untapped market



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:



- Fruit Snacks Market Segments

- Food Snacks Market Dynamics

- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 - 2014

- Fruit Snacks Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025

- Supply & Demand Value Chain

- Fruit Snacks Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

- Competition & Companies involved

- Technology

- Value Chain

- Fruit Snacks Market Drivers and Restraints



Regional analysis for Fruit Snacks Market includes



- North America

- US & Canada

- Latin America

- Brazil, Argentina & Others

- Western Europe

- EU5

- Nordics

- Benelux

- Eastern Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

- Greater China

- India

- ASEAN

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- Japan

- Middle East and Africa

- GCC Countries

- Other Middle East

- North Africa

- South Africa

- Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



Report Highlights:



- Detailed overview of parent market

- Changing market dynamics of the industry

- In-depth market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards market performance

- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint



NOTE - All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.