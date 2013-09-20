Foam by Mail Announces Availability of New Packaging Foam Types

Clinton Township, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Clinton Township, MI - Foam By Mail, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of foam products, is pleased to announce it is now offering new types of packaging foam to its customers. Now, consumers have a wide variety of packaging foam options available, ensuring any item can get to where it needs to go safely, no matter what it is.



Foam By Mail’s packaging foam is perfect for a variety of customers, from individuals who need to ship a single item, to a business that needs a bulk supply of mass-produced packaging foam to protect its shipped products. Foam By Mail’s selection of foam packaging now includes open-cell charcoal foam and anti-static foam in solid sheets, Pick and Pluck, and eggcrate varieties, as well as poly foam, and even closed-cell polyethylene and polystyrene foam for the most heavy-duty jobs. What’s more, custom cutting services are also offered to create packaging for customers who need a unique and tailored fit for anything from weapons to computers to musical instruments.



In addition to its quality packaging foam, Foam By Mail provides a variety of other foam products for residential and commercial customers alike. These products include memory foam toppers, body pillows, couch cushions, foam mattresses, camping pads, and more. According to a spokesperson for the company, “Over and above our fantastic foam products, Foam By Mail is dedicated to customer satisfaction with a 110 percent price guarantee and complimentary shipping on orders over $75.00.” Simply put, anyone in the market for foam products can’t go wrong shopping with Foam By Mail.



About Foam Factory

After more than 30 years in operation, Foam Factory has developed into a major international supplier of foam products. The company started out as a humble family-owned business, and today, fabricates products from foam, upholstery, sponge, and rubber. With nearly 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space, accompanied by a reputation for innovation and great customer service, Foam Factory is the go-to source of foam products. For more detail please visit, http://www.foambymail.com/.