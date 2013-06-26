Foam by Mail Stocks New Crown Molding Solution

Clinton Township, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Foam By Mail, an international manufacturer and distributor of foam products, is excited to announce the availability of its new foam crown molding line. Now, residential customers have the ability to quickly create a unique and attractive look in the home with crown molding.



So how does it work? After the product is ordered and the foam crown moldings arrive, customers can follow the easy “do-it-yourself” instructions provided on Foam By Mail’s website to install the elegant crown molding. Unlike acrylic or wood molds, foam molds make it easy for customers to save money by doing the work themselves, a process as simple as cutting, painting, and mounting. Accommodating either brush or spray paint methods, these crown moldings are an understated but effective touch for adding aesthetics and class to a room, which makes for a more attractive home environment and increases a home’s value.



In addition to its quality foam crown molding products, Foam By Mail features the leading foam products in the industry. These include bed bridges, packaging foam, cushions, foam mattresses, camping pads, upper body pillows, and more. According to a spokesperson for Foam By Mail, “Our company has enjoyed international success from our foam products. They offer fantastic functionality at highly competitive prices, and customers appreciate that.” The company is committed to customer satisfaction, indicated by its complimentary shipping on orders over $75.00, as well as its 110 Percent Price-Match Guarantee.



About Foam Factory

Over the course of 30 years, Foam Factory has grown into a successful global player in the foam industry. The company began humbly as a family-owned business, and now offers materials and products that include foam, rubber and sponge, as well as upholstery services. Featuring nearly 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space and a commitment to research and development to push innovation, Foam Factory is the best choice for foam and upholstery products today. For additional information please visit, http://www.foambymail.com/.