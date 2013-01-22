Foam Factory Offers Free Shipping on Orders over $75

Clinton Township, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Foam Factory, a fabricator of foam, rubber, and sponge materials, is pleased to announce its offer of free shipping on all orders over $75. Though foam frequently requires multiple large boxes to ship an entire order due to the material’s bulk, the company maintains its commitment to providing free shipping on foam by mail orders over $75.



This means on bulk orders for industrial purposes where one would typically be charged an exorbitant shipping fee, or on products like high-quality natural latex mattresses, once an order reaches $75, shipping is free! Foam Factory provides a wide variety of foam products that can be ordered, ranging from acoustical foam to packaging foam, all the way to foam accessories and crown moldings. On orders less than $75, Foam Factory applies a flat $12.99 fee to cover shipping costs, so there’s never a guessing game figuring out the final cost of a purchase.



Foam Factory products cover innumerable applications, both residentially and commercially. The company offers foam for mattresses, seats, cushions, camping, and more. Additionally, Foam Factory provides customers with the know-how to perform money-saving, at-home DIY projects.



To find out more about the materials and products offered by Foam Factory, how foam can be used in both residential and commercial applications, or to learn more about the free shipping offer on orders more than $75, please visit www.foambymail.com.



About Foam Factory

Founded more than 30 years ago, Foam Factory has developed a long-lasting reputation as one of the leaders in the foam fabrication industry. With a website devoted to providing easy means to ship and deliver foam products throughout the country, Foam Factory’s mission is to become the number one world-wide supplier of foam products.