Foam Factory, Inc. Now Offers Acoustic Foam

Clinton Township, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Foam Factory, Inc., one of the leading online retailers of foam products, now offers precision-cut acoustic foam, ideal for recording studios, listening spaces, or any other area in need of acoustical treatment. Manufactured in a wide range of machine-cut shapes and sizes, Foam Factory, Inc.’s long-lasting, high-performance acoustic foam treatment products are great for any issues their clients may be experiencing.



Foam Factory, Inc.’s most popular acoustic foam is the wedge tile, available in four different thicknesses. With every piece of their acoustical foam cut on computer-controlled machinery, clients can expect consistency piece-to-piece, and batch-to-batch. Wedge foam provides outstanding sound absorption qualities, a professional appearance, and minimal installation effort.



Another option for superior sound absorption is Foam Factory, Inc.’s newest acoustical product: acoustic wave foam. These compression-cut foam panels feature a unique geometric design, with a rippling wave pattern across the panel’s face. Measuring more than 3 feet by 5 feet, these panels are fantastic at taming echoes and reflections in even the largest of spaces, whether wall-mounted or hung as baffles. Sold individually or in reciprocating pairs, the acoustical wave panels improve the sound quality of a space, as well as its aesthetics, making it a popular choice for hobbyists and professional recording studios alike.



For specific acoustic needs such as low frequency absorption, Foam Factory, Inc. features bass traps that work in rooms of any size. With low frequency issues typically collecting in the corners of rooms, absorbers are a no-muss, no-fuss solution to improving the clarity of a space’s sound. The standard pack contains eight of these 2-foot-tall absorbers; one for each floor-corner and ceiling-corner of a four-sided room.



To shop the full selection of foam acoustic products, visit http://www.foambymail.com/.



About Foam Factory, Inc.

The Foam Factory, Inc. website, FoamByMail.com, carries a large selection of foam and foam products for a wide range of applications, all at competitive prices. In addition to their acoustical line, Foam Factory, Inc. offers traditional foam products, such as bedding, insulation, cushions, packaging materials, and comfort items. Constantly expanding the practical applications of foam, they also offer products like economical and practical child safety items, commercial items such as jewelry display holders, and their expansive sound-deadening foam line.