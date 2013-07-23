Foam Factory Introduces Foam Pet Beds

Clinton Township, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Foam Factory’s new line of foam products shifts focus from providing outstanding comfort to people, to offering the same thing to pets! Luxurious pet beds are now available in numerous customizable combinations, for a tailor-made cushion any pet will love.



Foam Factory offers their pet bed line in conventional and memory foam varieties, with both foam types available in solid or shredded styles. Rectangular beds feature solid sheets of memory foam or cushioning eggcrate foam, in sizes right for any pet, large or small. Shredded foam pet beds are fluffier in appearance, and offered in pillowy round and rectangular shapes, in various sizes as well. What’s more, covers are available in numerous suede or twill colors, as is a traditional gray-and-white striped cover.



In addition to pet beds, Foam Factory stocks a wide range of residential and commercial foam products. Seat cushions are one of their most popular, and can be ordered in pre-made, ready-to-use sizes, or in raw forms for do-it-yourself projects. Foam Factory also sells foam mattresses, camping pads, and memory foam mattress toppers. Foam sack beanbag chairs are also available, and are perfect for activity rooms or dorm rooms, coming in a wide variety of shapes and sizes to fit any space. With sizes up to eight feet in length, you can order a foam-filled couch replacement, or a three-foot sack can work perfectly as extra seating or even an ottoman! Commercially, Foam Factory offers acoustical and packing foam, as well as foam accessories, closed-cell foam, and even foam crown moldings.



About the Foam Factory

Located in Southeast Michigan, Foam Factory works out of a facility encompassing nearly 100,000 square feet. In operation for more than 30 years, Foam Factory offers a wide range of products for any commercial or residential project. They are always happy to help their customers find a solution for their unique needs, so if you have any questions about their products, contact Foam Factory today. For more detail please visit, http://www.foambymail.com/.