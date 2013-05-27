Foam Factory Now Offering 110 Percent Price-Match Guarantee

Clinton Township, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- On their website FoamByMail.com, Foam Factory is offering customers a money-saving 110-percent price-match guarantee on any identical, competing product with a lower price. This offer is just one example among many of their commitment to excellent customer service.



When shopping for foam products online, there are plenty of websites people can visit to find what they need. However, you could waste an entire day online searching for the best price. That is, unless, you visit FoamByMail.com. With a 110 percent price-match guarantee on identical, competing products, Foam Factory customers know that not only are they getting the lowest price, they will receive an additional 10 percent off that price if they find a company offering the same product for less. Without the outsourced transportation, storage, and manufacturing costs many other companies pass on to customers, Foam Factory is confidently able to offer this guarantee.



Occasionally, companies mask the true cost of their products with inflated shipping costs – a $5.00 product with $20.00 shipping will cost more than a $15.00 product with $5.00 shipping. To calculate if a competing product is being offered to customers at a cost actually less than their own, Foam Factory combines both pre-tax product price and shipping cost when qualifying products for their price-match guarantee. And while they are constantly checking to make sure they offer the lowest prices, Foam By Mail is proud to stand behind their “Meet and Beat” pricing program if a customer finds the lower price first.



Along with their great prices, Foam Factory offers a broad inventory of high-quality products. These include seats, cushions, memory foam mattresses, pet beds, and foam wedges just to name a few. They stock products for both residential and commercial uses, and even offer tutorials for DIY projects as well.



About Foam Factory

For more than 30 years, Foam Factory has been a provider of foam products and accessories. Starting as a small family business, they have grown to have an international presence and operate out of a nearly 100,000 square foot facility. With their large inventory, precise manufacturing capabilities, and knowledgeable staff, Foam Factory is more than happy to help you with any of your foam needs. For more detail please visit, http://www.foambymail.com/.