Foam Factory Offering 110 Percent Price-Match Guarantee

Clinton Township, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2013 -- Foam Factory, a leading fabricator of foam, sponge, rubber, and upholstery materials for a broad range of industries and uses, is currently offering a 110 percent price-match guarantee on any item offered by another company at a lower price. To qualify for the price match, the competing item must be identical to the one offered by Foam Factory, and its pre-tax, gross cost (purchase price and shipping) must be less than the gross cost of the same Foam Factory item. Foam Factory will match the price of that order and beat it by an additional 10 percent!



Foam Factory is proud to offer this price guarantee, which ensures that their customers always get the very best deal. A result of constant market research, Foam Factory stands by their claim of always offering the best value for their products, and with their price-match guarantee, you can trust that is exactly what you are getting. The peace of mind offered by their price-match guarantee, free shipping on orders more than $75.00, and an inventory of high-quality products, from mattresses to acoustical treatment, have Foam Factory poised to remain at the top of a growing industry for years to come.



To learn more about the price-match guarantee offered by Foam Factory, or to browse the broad selection of industrial materials the company currently offers, please visit www.foambymail.com. There, customers can learn all about the company, as well as how to buy foam and rubber products.



About Foam Factory

Foam Factory, also known as Foam By Mail, has been in business for more than 30 years, providing fabricated materials to businesses and individuals across the nation, from its facilities in Southeast Michigan. With their dedicated fabrication facility encompassing nearly 100,000 square feet, no matter how large an order is, Foam Factory will be able to fill it quickly and accurately.