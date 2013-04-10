Foam Factory Offers Low-Cost Prototyping Services

Clinton Township, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Foam Factory, which has grown from a small foam supply company to an international supplier of commercial and residential products, is pleased to offer the precision of their waterjet cutter for foam prototyping efforts. The waterjet cutter is capable of faster and more efficient prototype production than many traditional machines because it relies entirely on in-house computer programming to develop cutting plans.



Foam Factory’s waterjet cutter can cut through four inches of foam, using a thin, highly pressured stream of non-abrasive water. Because of the detail computer programming allows, projects can be cut with an incredible degree of precision, making it an effective tool for early mock-ups or components which need to detail an item’s complexities. Waterjet cutters are especially useful for low-volume projects as well. Without the dies needed for compression plate cutting, lead time is greatly reduced, and the substantial cost of these dies is negated. With prototyping typically only requiring small-run orders, waterjet cutters are the perfect machine from both a cost and productivity standpoint.



Waterjet cutting and prototyping is just one of many useful services provided by Foam Factory. On the Foam Factory website, customers can purchase any number of foam-related products, ranging from pillows and foam mattresses, to industrial polyethylene packaging foam.



To discover more about waterjet cutting services, or to learn about the other exciting products offered by Foam Factory, visit http://www.foambymail.com/.



About Foam Factory

Foam Factory, also known as Foam by Mail, has been in business since 1980, providing foam products to industrial and residential customers. With a commitment to quality and value, the company has also developed a reputation as a leading provider of custom production services with their fleet of machinery, including waterjet cutters, die cutters, compression cutters, and more.