New Spray Adhesive Tutorials Available Through Foam Factory

Clinton Township, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Foam Factory, a leading provider of foam supplies and products for companies and individuals, has developed new and innovative spray adhesive tutorials to help consumers use these products correctly and effectively when trying to bond or mount pieces of foam. Foam materials can be tricky to work with, making effective tutorials all the more useful for any do-it-yourself projects.



The tutorial covers many of the basics involving the use of spray adhesives to bond pieces of foam together. The adhesive spray should be used liberally, as the tutorial indicates, but should not saturate the foam. Both pieces of foam need to be sprayed and then held together for 15 seconds to ensure that they bond. The tutorials also include tips on mounting acoustic foam, and other suggestions that will help anyone complete their foam bonding project.



In addition to providing spray adhesive tutorials, Foam Factory also provides the foam material itself, making their website, FoamByMail.com, the one-stop shop for people looking to work with foam products. With both commercial and residential foam materials, Foam Factory can provide the necessary materials for any related project.



To view the spray adhesive tutorials, or to find out more about the different foam products offered by Foam Factory, please visit http://www.foambymail.com/.



About Foam Factory

Foam Factory, or Foam by Mail, is a global provider of foam, rubber, upholstery, and sponge products. In business for more than 30 years, Foam Factory has developed a reputation as one of the most dependable brands in the industry.