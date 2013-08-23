Foam Factory, Inc. Now Features Competitively Priced Foam Mattresses

Clinton Township, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Foam mattresses have been making headlines for several years, as the number of people who experience the improvement in sleep they offer grows every day. Offering comfortable and restful sleep, foam mattresses provide cushioning, consistency, and circulation benefits traditional spring mattresses do not and cannot. Due to their popularity and the quality of sleep they provide, foam mattresses routinely retail in the thousands-of-dollars range at major department, furniture, and mattress stores. Now, Foam Factory, Inc., one of the leading online retailers of foam products, is offering top-quality foam mattresses at a fraction of the cost many people have come to expect.



Available in conventional foam, latex foam, and temperature-sensitive memory foam, these mattresses give people all-around comfort and support. Depending on the variety of foam, these mattresses can be ultra-firm for people who like rock-hard beds, to incredibly cushioning and soft for a cloud-like experience. Best of all, some of these beds are sold at prices that add up to being less than the sales tax on multi-thousand dollar specialty mattresses. For example, a basic, 4-inch-thick mattress from Foam Factory starts at less than $50.00 for a twin – a price that can fit any budget. Customers are able to order foam mattresses in any of the standard sizes, from twin to California king, in a range of thicknesses. Custom mattresses may also be purchased with one-of-a-kind dimensions.



One of Foam Factory’s most popular products is their memory foam mattress line, available in three different densities. Memory foam softens from the warmth of the sleeper and contours to the body, offering a pressure-free night’s sleep that improves circulation, reduces tossing and turning, and results in an absolutely refreshing night’s sleep. Those benefits are something consumers have come to expect at a substantial cost. However, Foam Factory sells their basic twin memory foam mattress with a conventional foam base for less than $175.00 – a price that even includes a fitted, removable cover!



In addition to their foam mattresses, Foam Factory offers a range of other foam sleep products and accessories. Shoppers will find a selection of memory foam mattress toppers, all-natural Talalay latex mattress toppers, convoluted eggcrate toppers, conventional and memory foam pillows, and even foam camping pads. All of these products are available at exceptionally low prices, something Foam Factory is committed to, so virtually everybody can experience the benefits of a fantastic night’s sleep.



About Foam Factory

The Foam Factory Website, FoamByMail.com, carries a wide selection of foam and foam products for an impressive range of applications, all at incredibly affordable prices. Foam Factory proudly offers traditional foam products, like such as packaging materials, seat cushions, insulation, and comfort items. Additionally, they are constantly looking for new applications where foam can excel, offering products like economical child safety items, commercial jewelry display holders, and a large selection of acoustical sound-deadening materials. To shop for foam mattresses, visit http://www.foambymail.com/.