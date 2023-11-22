Foam Plastics Market Business Benefits, Growth, Demands, Trends, and Applications by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2023 -- The report "Foam Plastics Market by Type (PU, PS, PO, Phenolic), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear, Sports & Recreational), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", Foam plastics are resins used in manufacturing polymer foams, which are used in various end-use industries such as building & construction, furniture & bedding, packaging, and automotive among others. The market size for Foam plastics is projected to grow from USD 51.6 billion in 2020 to USD 65.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Foam plastics are largely used in building & construction, packaging, and furniture & bedding. The polyurethane segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market due to its properties such as low heat conduction coefficient, low density, low water absorption, relatively good mechanical strength, and good insulating properties.



Browse Foam Plastics Market"

- 119 market data Tables

- 38 Figures

174 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260352983



Polyurethane resin segment is projected to be the largest segment of the foam plastics market.

PU resin-based foam is available in a wide range of rigidity, hardness, and density levels. Low-density flexible resin-based foams are used in upholstery, bedding, automotive and truck seating, and novel inorganic plant substrates for roof or wall gardens. PU foams are mainly used in furniture & bedding and building & construction sectors. It is produced by many leading manufacturers. PU resin-based foam is a good choice for insulation and helps in reducing CO2 emissions. It is a versatile substance in terms of its properties and is, therefore, suitable for use in the construction and automotive industries. As the construction industry is growing rapidly in APAC, PU resin plays a dominant role in the growth of the overall foam plastics market in the region.



Footwear, sports & recreational is the fastest-growing segment of the overall foam plastics market.

The footwear, sports & recreational segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of foam plastics. The properties offered by foam plastics in polymer foams, such as good thermoforming capacity and creep resistance, make it suitable for use in many sporting goods such as skis, hockey sticks, snowboards, surfboards, and racing bicycle wheels. Using foam plastics in sporting goods make the final products lightweight and durable with high mechanical properties.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=260352983



APAC is the largest foam plastics market, globally.

APAC is the leading market for foam plastics. The growth in the region is fueled by the booming economies of China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. PU resin based foams are preferred choice in the building & construction industry in APAC. It is in high demand, as it is a low-cost material that provides low heat conduction coefficient, low density, low water absorption, relatively good mechanical strength, and good insulating properties. APAC is a rapidly developing region with growth opportunities for companies willing to invest in high-growth markets.



The key players profiled in the foam plastics market report are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), and Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



BASF SE (Germany) is a diversified chemical company. The company has five business segments: Functional Materials & Solutions, Chemicals, Performance Products, Agricultural Solutions, and Others. The company operates through six integrated production sites and 390 other production sites in Europe. It has a strong customer base and operates in many countries in Europe, North America, APAC, Africa, and the Middle East. In March 2019, BASF enhanced its regional innovation capabilities with new facilities at the Innovation Campus Shanghai to further strengthen collaboration with the automotive industry and to offer new process catalysts to the chemical industry. With an investment of approximately USD 38.0 million, the new 5,000-square-meter facility includes the Automotive Application Center and the Process Catalysis Research & Development (R&D) Center. One of the innovations includes polyurethane (PU) integral foam solutions with an open cell structure offering unique performance as they are light-weight, with excellent sound insulation and flame resistance.



The Dow Chemical Company is a diversified, global manufacturer and supplier of products which are used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services. It operates through three business segments: Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings. The company caters to numerous end-use industries such as appliances, automotive, agricultural, building and construction, chemical processing, electronic, furniture, houseware, oil & gas, packaging, paint, coating and adhesive, personal care, pharmaceutical, processed food, pulp & paper, textile and carpet, utilities, and water treatment.