Foam Plastics Market Worth $65.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- The report "Foam Plastics Market by Type (PU, PS, PO, Phenolic), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear, Sports & Recreational), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", Foam plastics are resins used in manufacturing polymer foams, which are used in various end-use industries such as building & construction, furniture & bedding, packaging, and automotive among others. The market size for Foam plastics is projected to grow from USD 51.6 billion in 2020 to USD 65.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Foam plastics are largely used in building & construction, packaging, and furniture & bedding. The polyurethane segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market due to its properties such as low heat conduction coefficient, low density, low water absorption, relatively good mechanical strength, and good insulating properties.



Polyurethane resin segment is projected to be the largest segment of the foam plastics market.

PU resin-based foam is available in a wide range of rigidity, hardness, and density levels. Low-density flexible resin-based foams are used in upholstery, bedding, automotive and truck seating, and novel inorganic plant substrates for roof or wall gardens. PU foams are mainly used in furniture & bedding and building & construction sectors. It is produced by many leading manufacturers. PU resin-based foam is a good choice for insulation and helps in reducing CO2 emissions. It is a versatile substance in terms of its properties and is, therefore, suitable for use in the construction and automotive industries. As the construction industry is growing rapidly in APAC, PU resin plays a dominant role in the growth of the overall foam plastics market in the region.



Footwear, sports & recreational is the fastest-growing segment of the overall foam plastics market.

The footwear, sports & recreational segment is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry of foam plastics. The properties offered by foam plastics in polymer foams, such as good thermoforming capacity and creep resistance, make it suitable for use in many sporting goods such as skis, hockey sticks, snowboards, surfboards, and racing bicycle wheels. Using foam plastics in sporting goods make the final products lightweight and durable with high mechanical properties



APAC is the largest foam plastics market, globally.

APAC is the leading market for foam plastics. The growth in the region is fueled by the booming economies of China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. PU resin based foams are preferred choice in the building & construction industry in APAC. It is in high demand, as it is a low-cost material that provides low heat conduction coefficient, low density, low water absorption, relatively good mechanical strength, and good insulating properties. APAC is a rapidly developing region with growth opportunities for companies willing to invest in high-growth markets.



The key players profiled in the foam plastics market report are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), and Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China).



Recent Developments:

- In March 2019, BASF enhanced its regional innovation capabilities with new facilities at the Innovation Campus Shanghai to further strengthen collaboration with the automotive industry and to offer new process catalysts to the chemical industry. With an investment of approximately USD 38.0 million, the new 5,000-square-meter facility includes the Automotive Application Center and the Process Catalysis Research & Development (R&D) Center. One of the innovations includes polyurethane (PU) integral foam solutions with an open cell structure offering unique performance, which are light-weight and have excellent sound insulation and flame resistance.

- In February 2020, Huntsman Corporation announced that it completed the acquisition of Icynene-Lapolla, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation systems for residential and commercial applications. Huntsman acquired the business from an affiliate of FFL Partners, LLC, for USD 350 million, subject to customary closing adjustments, in an all-cash transaction funded from available liquidity.



Critical questions the report answers:

- Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid-to-long term?

- What are the upcoming applications of foam plastics?

- Which segment has the potential to register the highest market share?

- What is the current competitive landscape in the foam plastics market in terms of new technologies, - production, and sales?

- What will be the future of foam plastics?



