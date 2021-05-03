New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global foam tapes market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.24 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.50%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These tapes are specialty materials that are used in the construction industry for various purposes such as for sealing windows, making sun- roofs, noise cancellation, and many others.



The market for tapes is influenced by the rising urbanization and awareness among the young population to make ultraviolet rays proof houses. Foam tapes can sustain both extremely low and high temperatures. It is used for cushioning, sealing, and casketing in various industries. These tapes are available in various shapes and thicknesses in the market. Researchers have developed a green tape which is made up of recycled materials and is biodegradable in nature. The cost of the raw materials used to make such tapes are very high, which are creating a market restraint.



The factors mentioned above jointly create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as critical effects of foam tapes add limitations in the market. However, each element would have a specific impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent developments in the adhesive tapes market owing to innovative efforts have improved the efficiency of insulating foam tapes.

In the Asia Pacific region due to the sudden rise in population and rapid urbanization, the market for insulating products are propelling at a swift rate. The rising economy in counties like China and Japan due to magnificent political, social, and economic conditions. Construction industries and paper printing industries of the APAC region are using these tapes in the construction of houses and commercial space.



Get a Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1962



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Paper and printing industries held the largest market share of 36.4% in the year 2018. Foam tape materials are extremely cheap and can be recycled easily. This material has good insulating properties, high strength, absorbs moisture, flexible, low dielectric constant, and can be compressed easily. New technologies are introduced to make the foam tapes retain the mechanical properties for a long period of time.

- The hot melt-based technology is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This segment is rising since this technology is used in automotive, electrical and electronics, and paper and printing industries, among various others.



- Silicone type sector held the largest market share of 39.0% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of foam tape products owing to the ever-growing construction industry along with the paper and printing industries in this region because of the rise in population and industrialization. China became a leader in the world for production and consumption of adhesive tapes because of its low-cost labor, and rise in urbanization with an expanding economy compared with other countries

.

- Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the foam tape market. Adhesive tapes manufacturing and consumption have shifted from North America to Asia.



- Key participants 3M Company, Tesa SE, Denko Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Scapa Group Plc, Halco, 3F, and Seal King Ind Co. Ltd., among others.



Buy Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1962



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Foam Tape market on the basis of resin type, foam type, technology, end-user, and region:



Resin Type Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

- Rubber

- Silicone

- Acrylic

- Others



Foam Type Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

- Acrylic

- PE

- PU

- Others



Technology Type Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

- Water-based

- Solvent-based

- Hotmelt-based



End-Users Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

- Paper and Printing

- Electrical and Electronics

- Automotive

- Building and Construction

- Others



Regional Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- MEA

- Latin America



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/foam-tape-market



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Foam Tape Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Foam Tape Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Demand of Acrylic type foam

4.2.2.2. Growing application of foam tape in various sectors

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive raw material

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Foam Tape By Resin Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Resin Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Rubber

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

5.3. Silicone

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

5.4. Acrylics

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Foam Tape By Foam Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Foam Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. PE

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

6.3. PU

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

6.4. Acrylic

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Foam Tape By Technology Insights & Trends

7.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Solvent-based

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

7.3. Water-based

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

7.4. Hot melt based

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (Million Meters) (USD Billion)

…

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Market positioning

10.5. Strategy Benchmarking

10.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Seal King Ind Co., Ltd.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Technology Insights

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue…



About Us:



We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an. Our We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to having a meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum.



Contact Us:



John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com