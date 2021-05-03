New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The global foam tapes market is expected to reach a value of USD 14.24 Billion by 2028, and register a CAGR of 6.50%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These tapes are specialty materials that are used in the construction industry for various purposes such as for sealing windows, making sun- roofs, noise cancellation, and many others.



The market for tapes is influenced by the rising urbanization and awareness among the young population to make ultraviolet rays proof houses. Foam tapes can sustain both extremely low and high temperatures. It is used for cushioning, sealing, and casketing in various industries. These tapes are available in various shapes and thicknesses in the market. Researchers have developed a green tape which is made up of recycled materials and is biodegradable in nature. The cost of the raw materials used to make such tapes are very high, which are creating a market restraint.



The competitive landscape of the Foam Tape market provides elaborate profiles of the following leading players:



3M Company, Tesa SE, Denko Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Scapa Group Plc, Halco, 3F, and Seal King Ind Co. Ltd., among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Foam Tape market on the basis of resin type, foam type, technology, end-user, and region:



Resin Type Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Rubber

Silicone

Acrylic

Others



Foam Type Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Acrylic

PE

PU

Others



Technology Type Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Water-based

Solvent-based

Hotmelt-based



End-Users Outlook (Length, Million Meters; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)



Paper and Printing

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Paper and printing industries held the largest market share of 36.4% in the year 2018. Foam tape materials are extremely cheap and can be recycled easily. This material has good insulating properties, high strength, absorbs moisture, flexible, low dielectric constant, and can be compressed easily. New technologies are introduced to make the foam tapes retain the mechanical properties for a long period of time.



The hot melt-based technology is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This segment is rising since this technology is used in automotive, electrical and electronics, and paper and printing industries, among various others.



Silicone type sector held the largest market share of 39.0% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of foam tape products owing to the ever-growing construction industry along with the paper and printing industries in this region because of the rise in population and industrialization. China became a leader in the world for production and consumption of adhesive tapes because of its low-cost labor, and rise in urbanization with an expanding economy compared with other countries.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the foam tape market. Adhesive tapes manufacturing and consumption have shifted from North America to Asia.



In conclusion, the Foam Tape Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.



