Foam Techniques Invests to Support Fast Prototyping and Dieless Cutting

Wellingborough, Northampton -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Product development engineers can now receive an even faster prototyping service from Foam Techniques Limited thanks to its latest investment in new technology. Foam Techniques, a leading converter of technical foam products, has recently invested in a new Flash Cutter.



This die-less cutter uses an oscillating knife for rapid and high-precision cutting, allowing Foam Techniques to turn around prototypes and short pre-production runs very quickly for its clients in the manufacturing sector.



Clients also benefit by not having to make upfront investment in traditional hard tooling which may need several modifications. Once the exact requirement has been defined and longer production runs are necessary, then the most cost-effective production method can be determined. In addition, the Flash Cutter has advanced nesting software to maximise yields and reduce expensive material waste.



Steve Thomas, Operations Director at Foam Techniques commented: “This new investment has already helped us to win some business from a prestigious Chinese genset manufacturer.” He added: “Technical foam requirements tend to be identified late in the product development cycle so are often urgent. The new Flash Cutter enables us to produce prototypes direct from our clients’ DXF files so we can turn them around very quickly. Foam Techniques has a reputation as a very responsive company due to our dedication to customer service and the wide range of foam products that we hold in stock. This latest investment will help us to offer greater flexibility and build on that reputation.”



About Foam Techniques Ltd

Foam Techniques Ltd is the leading supplier of technical foam and rubber solutions, offering a range of Acoustic Foam, Filtration Foam, Sealing Foam, Packaging Foam and much more. All converted using the latest technology by a team of skilled foam engineers. With a dedicated technical team any enquiry can be taken from inception to delivery to suit any time frame.



