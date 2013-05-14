Foam vs Coil Crib Mattress: Cribmattressreviewz.com Gives an Honest Comparison

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Modern parents are fortunate to have so many baby products to choose from. However, at times the wide array of goods can be overwhelming, especially when the variants under each type of product are taken into consideration. For instance, when buying a crib mattress moms and dads have to take a side in the foam vs coil crib mattress debate. Cribmattressreviewz.com helps shed some light on the issue by taking the time to compare a foam vs coil crib mattress.



Firmness



When it comes to crib mattresses, firmness is a must. Experts say that putting a child to sleep on a firm surface is one of the best ways to lessen the danger of SIDS. When a baby sleeps on a hard mattress, his face won't sink into it even if he rolls over at some point in the night. A firm mattress also helps babies to develop physically, as it provides adequate resistance to their attempts to push up, crawl, and stand.



Both foam mattresses and coil mattresses can be sufficiently firm to be safe and healthy for a baby. When getting a foam mattress, parents should remember to choose one that's made of top quality, dense foam. Meanwhile, coil mattresses with a high coil count and heavy gauge coils tend to be firmer. Mattresses should be tested by pressing down on them to ensure that any indentations on their surface fill up quickly enough.



Weight



The weight of a mattress is actually a pretty important factor. Mattresses that are lighter are easier to move, and are hence more convenient for travel and for changing sheets. Many parents prefer to have a crib mattress that can be moved with one hand especially when it's necessary to do a cleanup or crib sheet change in the wee hours of the night.



When it comes to weight, foam mattresses are the obvious winners. Foam crib mattresses weigh an average of eight pounds, while most coil models can weigh two or even three times that. However, some coil mattress specifically designed to be lightweight can weigh in at about eleven or twelve pounds only.



Cost



Parents who are of a practical mindset don't want to spend too much on a crib mattress. They'd really rather have the basic features that really matter instead of a lot of bells and whistles on the product. At the same time, they want to avoid shoddy workmanship and poor materials.



Foam mattresses are less expensive than coil mattresses. They generally start at about fifty dollars, while the cheapest coil mattresses usually cost about seventy dollars or more. To get a quality mattress though, parents should get a foam one that costs about $100, and a coil one at $200.



