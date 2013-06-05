Foam vs Organic Crib Mattress: Cribmattressreviewz.com States the Difference

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- These days, everyone with a conscience is concerned about doing their part for the environment. That's why many parents seriously contemplate going organic when it comes to baby products. Choosing organic material for clothes, crib sheets, mattresses and the like is a good way to help the Earth and keep one's baby healthy too. Cribmattressreveiwz.com discusses the foam vs organic crib mattress issue and sheds some light on the difference between the two.



Why the Issue?



Why should foam vs organic crib mattress be a big deal at all? A mattress is a mattress, right? Well, not really. When it comes to a crib mattress, there's more to the selection process than just buying one that's thick enough or one that fits the crib. Mattresses are very important in the nursery because babies spend a lot of their time asleep. And when they're awake, they're usually in their cribs too, learning how to push up, roll over, and crawl.



Foam mattresses have their merits, but the chemical flame retardants used to treat conventional polyurethane foam have been found to out gas over time and release volatile organic compounds into the environment. Most parents don't fancy the thought of their kids exposed to these chemicals for extended periods of time, especially since they can have an adverse effect on a child's health. Hence, a lot of moms and dads are on the lookout for a much safer alternative, namely eco-friendly mattresses or better yet, organic crib mattresses.



Foam vs Organic



The essential difference between foam mattresses and organic mattresses lies in the materials used to make them. Ordinary foam mattresses usually contain chemicals and are made with petroleum products. Their manufacture leaves a considerable carbon footprint, although they may ostensibly cost less in terms of the store price.



Organic mattresses on the other hand naturally cost more, simply because of the more painstaking process involved to make them. Organic mattresses are made with either natural plant or animal products. The most common materials are coir or coconut fibre, natural latex, wool, or organic cotton. To earn an organic certification, a large percentage of the mattress should be made with these earth-friendly materials. These materials should have been produced the natural way too ¨C for instance, cotton and rubber plants should not have been treated with pesticides and should have been grown in a sustainable and farmer-friendly fashion. Thus, organic mattresses can cost as much as $400 ¨C in some cases, even more.



Parents who want to give their child a healthier, earth-friendly option should make up their minds to invest in an organic mattress. In general, organic cotton will cost less than other materials. Meanwhile, eco-friendly foam will also do the job, although it is produced in a less ecologically aware fashion.



For more information on foam vs organic crib mattress, visit http://Cribmattressreviewz.com



About Crib Mattress Reviews

Crib Mattress Reviews is dedicated to helping parents find the best crib mattresses for their children by publishing relevant reviews and information regarding different brands and models of crib mattresses on the market today. More information please contact Terasa at info@cribmattressreviewz.com