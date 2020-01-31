Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The most Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis prevalent cases were recorded in the United States.

2. Among the European 5 countries, Germany had the highest Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis prevalent population with 21,532 cases, followed by France.

3. Japan is also showing increasing trends for the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis prevalence.



Key benefits of the report

1. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis epidemiology and Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market.



Request for sample pages



"There were 45,852 Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis prevalent cases in males and 34,731 cases in females in 2017."



Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis is a morphologic pattern of glomerular injury, primarily directed at the glomerular visceral epithelial cell (the podocyte) and defined by the presence of sclerosis in parts (segmental) of some (focal) glomeruli. The most common type is the primary glomerular diseases that result in renal impairment and ESRD (end?stage renal disease). Generally, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis patients are provided with treatment options, such as non-immune therapy in conjunction with immunotherapy. At nephrotic levels, non-immune therapy should be based on the use of immunotherapy.



The disease is often responsive to immunosuppressive therapy that includes, corticosteroids (Prednisone), calcineurin inhibitors (Cyclosporine and Tacrolimus), Mycophenolate Mofetil, and Biologics (Rituximab), as well as Plasma exchange for those seriously ill patients. Moreover, in the case of medication failure, dialysis and kidney transplant becomes the next Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis treatment options.



In cases of pediatric ESRD, kidney transplantation is the preferred choice, which allows children to develop normally. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis treatment of the recurring disease has yet to be standardized given the varied etiologies and individual responses to previous treatments. Currently, plasmapheresis is the first-line treatment for recurring Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis. As the disease often presents as nephrotic syndrome, oral corticosteroids are the first-line therapy for patients with proteinuria within nephrotic range. The standard corticosteroid treatment is majorly done with oral prednisone. In the case of steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome and patients with relapsing disease, calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs) are recommended as first-line therapy. Biological therapy is also used as an effective Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis treatment option such as Rituximab; it is a monoclonal antibody targeting the CD20 molecule, expressed on the surface of most B cells, including pre-B and mature B lymphocytes leading to B cell depletion. Other biologics that can be used for the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis treatment is Adalimumab.



To meet the current demands of the patient pool and to counter unmet need of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis therapeutic market, drug developers are gradually shifting their attention toward the disease as a possible indication for new targeted therapies. The launch of various multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market dynamics in the near future.



The therapies are expected to significantly impact Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis treatment scenario:-

Drugs covered

1. Sparsentan

2. DMX-200

3. Voclosporin

And many others



The key players in Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis market are:

1. Retrophin

2. Dimerix

3. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

And many others



Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Overview at a Glance

3. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Disease Overview

4. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

4.3. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

4.4. United States

4.5. EU5

4.6. Germany

4.7. France

4.8. Italy

4.9. Spain

4.10. United Kingdom

4.11. Japan

5. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Current Treatment Practices

6. Unmet Needs

6.1. Key cross competition

6.2. Sparsentan: Retrophin

6.3. DMX-200: Dimerix

6.4. Voclosporin: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

6.5. CXA-10: Complexa

6.6. Abatacept: Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.7. Bardoxolone methyl: Reata Pharmaceuticals/ Kyowa Kirin

6.8. Bleselumab: Astellas Pharma/Kyowa Kirin

6.9. CCX140: Chemocentryx

6.10. PF-06730512: Pfizer

7. Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis 7 Major Market Analysis

8. Market Outlook by Country

9. The United States: Market Outlook

9.1. United States Market Size

10. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

10.1. Germany

10.2. France

10.3. Italy

10.4. Spain

10.5. United Kingdom

11. Japan: Market Outlook

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

14. Appendix

15. DelveInsight Capabilities



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight