Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Focus Financial Partners Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.79 billion in 2021 to over $2.14 billion in 2022, and that its Net Income increased from $10.41 million in 2021 to $91.78 million in 2022.



On February 27, 2023, Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC ("CD&R") and Stone Point Capital LLC ("Stone Point") announced that Focus Financial Partners Inc and CD&R have entered into an agreement for Focus Financial Partners Inc to be acquired by affiliates of CD&R in an all-cash transaction valued at an enterprise value of over $7 billion. The proposed transaction delivers substantial value to Focus' stockholders, who will receive $53 in cash per share.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price at $55.00 per share, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: FOCS stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Focus Financial Partners Inc. Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



