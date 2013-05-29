Focus Media Holding Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ:FMCN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Focus Media Holding Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ:FMCN) shares was announced over potential securities laws violations by Focus Media Holding Limited and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements made between March 19, 2008 and November 21, 2011.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Focus Media Holding Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ:FMCN) concerning whether a series of statements by Focus Media Holding Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Focus Media Holding Limited reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $397.16 million in 2009 to $516.31 million in 2011 and that its Net Loss of $213.26 million in 2009 turned into a Net Income of $184.27 million in 2010.



Shares of Focus Media Holding Limited (ADR) grew from $5.74 per share in March 2009 to as high as $36.54 per share in May 2011.



Then on November 21, 2011, Muddy Waters, LLC issued a report wherein it accused Focus Media Holding Limited of misrepresenting its financial statements and business prospects to the public.

Among other things, the report alleges that Focus Media Holding Limited overstated the number of television screens in its ad network and may have overpaid for takeovers to mask losses.



NASDAQ:FMCN fell from $28.35 during November 18, 2011 to as low as $9.57 per share on Monday, Nov. 21, 2011.



On November 22, 2011, Focus Media Holding Limited responded to the allegations raised in a research report by Muddy Waters. Focus Media Holding Limited said it denies the allegations entirely.



For 2011 Focus Media Holding Limited reported that its annual Total Revenue increased to $792.62 million and for 2012 it reported that its annual Total Revenue grew to $927.50 million. Its respective Net Income rose from $162.68 million to $238.08 million.



Shares of Focus Media Holding Limited (ADR) traded in late 2012 as high as $25.59 per share and closed on May 23, 2013 at $27.42 per share.



