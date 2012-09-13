Focus Telecommunications Answering Service Holds Open House

Eldersburg, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Focus Telecommunications, Inc. invites our clients, employees and the business community to join us on October 5, 2012 from 2pm - 6pm for an Open House to celebrate our company’s 25th Anniversary! Our President, Donna West, and our staff will be on-hand to answer questions and provide information on how an answering service works and to give demonstrations.



There will be great food and prizes for everyone that attends and a door prize of a Kindle Fire. Look for our balloons at 1912 Liberty Road Eldersburg, MD 21784 in Carroll County.



Incorporated on April 6, 1987, the family run company has grown over the past 25 years into one of the leading Call Centers in North America. Focus has earned over 40 awards for excellence during our 25 years and has helped to educate the industry by creating several training videos that have been sold throughout the world.



About Focus Telecommunications, Inc.

Focus business answering service earned the Award of Distinction with the highest score in North America 2007 and the second highest score in 2009. 99% of our clients surveyed rated our answering service staff good to excellent. Our Focal Point website offers answering service training and industry information.



