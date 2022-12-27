Focused Ion Beam Market Worth $1.8 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2022 -- The Focused Ion Beam Market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2023 to USD 1.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0 % during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the focused ion beam market can be attributed to requirement for ion beam lithography technology-integrated FIB systems and deployment of focused ion beam systems for applications in material science industry.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20057108



Browse in-depth TOC on "Focused Ion Beam Market" 230 – Tables

57 – Figures

209 – Pages



Failure analysis segment will record the highest CAGR in the focused ion beam market during the forecast period



The failure analysis segment will record the highest CAGR in the focused ion beam market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increased use of FIB systems for carrying out failure analysis of components or devices to recognize the cause of their failure during the manufacturing process. Manufacturers use FIB systems to test and analyze the performance of different components or devices, leading to an increased demand for these systems from the electronics & semiconductor vertical.



In 2022, electronics & semiconductor vertical accounted for the largest share of the focused ion beam market



In 2022, the electronics & semiconductor vertical accounted for the largest share of the focused ion beam market. A similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of organic growth strategies, such as product launches by manufacturers of FIB systems used in the electronics & semiconductor vertical. For instance, in 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched Helios 5 EXL Wafer DualBeam designed to meet increasing sample volumes and analysis needs of semiconductor manufacturers as they scale operations.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20057108



Focused ion beam market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The focused ion beam market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives and investments from technologically emerging and developed countries in the region, including India, Japan, and China, are influencing the deployment of FIB systems in the region. For instance, the Government of India is focusing on establishing semiconductor fabrication plants in the country. In relation to this, ISMC Digital, a consortium of investors, is planning to build a manufacturing facility in India worth USD 3 billion. In addition, Foxconn, the Taiwanese firm that assembles iPhones, and Vedanta, an Indian mining company, have teamed up to build a USD 19.5-billion chipmaking facility in India. This is expected to fuel the growth of the focused ion beam market in the country as FIB systems are widely used for failure and material analyses in the electronics & semiconductor industry.



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US); ZEISS International (Germany); Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan); JEOL Ltd. (Japan); TESCAN ORSAY HOLDING, a.s. (Czech Republic); Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg); A&D Company, Limited (Japan); Veeco Instruments Inc. (US); Raith GmbH (Germany); and FOCUS GmbH (Germany); are some of the key players in the focused ion beam market.