Definition:

Foil Shavers are Electric grooming tools used by Individuals as well as Professionals. Foil shavers offer closest shave because of the micro-foil, which aligns the skin without causing it to move. When used in combination with a pre-shave oil or powder, foil serves as a barrier to the skin, reducing any pain or skin irritation after shaving unlike Manual Razors



Market Trend:

Demand for Professional and precise Grooming at Personal Level



Market Drivers:

COVID-19 Lockdowns Resulted in Unexpected Demand Kink, due to Temporary salon Closure.

Easy to buy from any Ecommerce Platform.

More people demand safe & precise pregnancy procedures



Challenges:

Shifting Existing Consumers from Traditional Manual razor to Foil Shavers.

To provide a Safe Shaver designed according to Different Facial Dynamics



Opportunities:

Technological innovation has facilitated better Product Design, Add-on features



The Global Foil Shavers Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Foil Shaver, Wet/Dry Shaver, Rotary Shaver, Other), Type (Cordless, Cord), Chargeability (Cell or Battery Based, Charging, Others), Distribution (Offline (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Multi-Brand Stores, Specialty Retail Stores, Independent Retailers, Exclusive/Franchise Stores), Online (E-commerce Websites, Company-owned Websites, 3rd Party Online Sales)), End User (Male, Female)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



