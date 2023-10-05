Foldable Phone Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Foldable Phone Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Foldable Phone Market:-

Xiaomi Corp (China), Royole Corporation (United States), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Huawei Technologies (China), Motorola, Inc. (United States), LG Display Co., Ltd (South Korea), BOE Technology Group Co Ltd (China), Applied Materials, Inc. (United States), C3Nano (United States), Altenergy Power System, Inc. (United States), Visionox Technology (China), 3M (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (Japan), Microsoft (United States), Zeon Corporation (Japan), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Schott NYC (United States), Solip Tech Co., Ltd (South Korea), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Tosoh Corporation (Japan)



The Foldable Phone Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Foldable Phone market.



Foldable phones are gaining prominence due to the advanced and enhanced ease of handling foldable smartphones. These devices deliver a more impressive experience for the users while reading, playing games, or watching videos. It also offers flexibility in terms of multitasking which indicates the rise of the foldable market. The foldable phone market is on rising due to the increasing needs of end-users. The ongoing commercialization of smartphones with foldable and flexible displays is fuelling the growth of the market. The foldable display is a highly flexible electronic display as compared to the traditional flat displays which were offered by the players. These are based on the flexible display technology which can be twisted, rolled, turned, and even folded as paper according to the need of the users. It is an upcoming technology that is revolutionizing the electronics industry due to the high requirement from smartphone manufacturers and the quick advancements in LED, OLED, and AMOLED displays.



In April 2019, Universal display corporation launched a phosphorescent organic LED to be used in premium smartphones. This LED can be used to make rollable and flexible smartphones.

In February 2019, Huawei announced its first foldable smartphone, the Mate X. The Mate X is about 11 mm thick when folded, and its display is on the outside, meaning that the bending radius of the display is roughly 5 mm.



On 1st of December,2020, Merck a leading science and technology company, announced partnership agreements with Optitune Oy, Oulu, Finland, and Solip Tech Co., Ltd., Daejeon, South Korea, to bring their first products under the new umbrella brand liviFlexTM to the flexible and foldable display market. liviFlexTM offers a new and wide range of display materials that address challenges in the manufacture of flexible, foldable, and rollable OLED displays, which are known as free-form displays.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (LED, OLED, Flat, Flexible, AMOLED), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End-User (Men, Women)



Market Trends:

Huge Demand of New and Advanced Smartphones Displays.



Opportunities:

Changing Display Technology and Quick Transformations

Increased Research and Development by The Players



Market Drivers:

Rising Smartphone Ownership

Technological Advancements in OLED Display Technology

Increasing Disposable Income & Spending Capacity



Challenges:

Technological Defects in The Existing Offerings

Intense Competition Among the Players



What are the market factors that are explained in the Foldable Phone Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



