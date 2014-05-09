A New Folder Lock Version 7.2.6 Is Now Released by Newsoftwares.Net Inc. for Files and Folders Protection and Security

Beaverton, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- NewSoftwares.net Inc. is an internationally renowned company that develops products, like Folder Lock, for data encryption and protection. Folder Lock allows customers to protect their PC, Android, iPhone or Windows Phone by encrypting, hiding and backup important pictures, folders, documents and files.



More and more people today are concerned about their personal data protection when using the World Wide Web, so they opt for reliable firewall programs to achieve security they need. Unfortunately, these antivirus programs cannot prevent any privacy breach or data loss that might be caused not only by the hackers, as most people believe, but by people’s spouses, colleagues, associates or other insiders who regularly check phones, PC, etc.



The good news is that there is a product that protects the secret data in the iPhone, Windows Phone, Android and PC, called Folder Lock developed by NewSoftwares.net, Inc. that has released its latest version 7.2.6. This special software uses passwords to encrypt and hide important folders, files, video, photos and documents of any kind, locking and protecting them. A special feature allows keeping all protected data on a cloud, so the customer can easily back them up. Thanks to the encryption and high protection, all of these data can be burned to a CD or saved on secure USB without being corrupted, stolen, lost or hacked. With Folder Lock, customers can easily make digital lockers and carry them everywhere. This special software uses AES-256 encryption of military grade, which requires a few seconds to encrypt the important data.



Working with Folder Lock is simple, as it is required to just drag and drop the chosen folders and files and click a button. This software has 25 privacy tools that allow customers to make use of various functions other than locking and encrypting files, such as cleaning Windows history, saving digital cards, making wallets, using secure USB drives, enhancing the password security, monitoring hack attempts, etc. Phone users can easily lock the desired contacts and record conversations and calls. They can securely and secretly browse internet without leaving a single trace in the history or the phone.



Folder Lock is convenient for private and business purposes; enabling users protect all important data and prevent privacy breach, data leak or loss. This product has received multiple awards like 5 stars on Snapfiles.com, 5 cows at Tucows.com, number 1 at TopTenReviews.com and 4.5 stars on Cnet's Download.com among many others.



People, who are interested in any of the products developed by NewSoftwares.net, including Folder Lock, can visit the following website http://www.newsoftwares.net/ for more valuable information.



About Newsoftwares.net

Newsoftwares.net is a software distribution company, established in 2002. Their motivated and experienced developers have created multiple products for data encryption and security and constantly improve and update them. With their expertise in the data protection technologies, they have earned global success in more than 80 countries and over 25 million customers, including government personnel.