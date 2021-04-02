Folding Clay Coated Paperboard Market 2021 : Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2025

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- Paperboard consists with multiple layers of fibres to a specific thickness and are primarily use for protection of the goods during the transportation. Folding Clay Coated Paperboard is a paperboard coated with a layer of clay which is useful to protect the material as clay has a very well shock resistance properties and helps to keep the temperature low than the ambient conditions. There are many types of coating available in the market but clay being the naturally occurring material, cost effective and easily available, it is more preferred material for coating which in turn makes Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market lucrative.



The Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period as demand of food and beverage products has increased over the last few years. Since the materials used in Folding Clay Coated Paperboard are mostly clay and paper, it is easily recyclable which increases its demand as people are nowadays more concerned about the sustainability and companies are more focussed to reduce the carbon footprint to the possible extent. Thus, due to aforementioned reasons, the Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Folding Clay Coated Paperboard Market: Dynamics



The factors which drive the Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market are convenience, ease of usage and transport, protection, shock resistance, long life of products, recyclability and rise in e-commerce & retail business.



The factors which restrain the Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market are non-resistance to moisture, availability of alternatives such as calcium carbonate & titanium dioxide coating which are more beneficial coating material than clay coating and competition in the market which needs continuous innovation in design to attract the customers.



Folding Clay Coated Paperboard Market: Segmentation



The Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market is segmented on the basis of thickness, types of binder, application.



The Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market is segmented on the basis of thickness as



0.75-1 mm

1.1-2.3 mm



The Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market is segmented on the basis of types of binder as



Styrene-Butadiene

Starch and water



The Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market is segmented on the basis of application as



Cosmetics

Cereal boxes

Dry food packaging

Pet food

Homecare

Garden

Cake mix packaging

Paper goods packaging

Soap and laundry detergent packaging

Cookie and cracker packaging



Folding Clay Coated Paperboard Market: Regional Outlook



Among all the geographical regions, North America is the major market share contributor in Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market and is expected to grow at steady rate during the forecast period. Europe is the second largest market for Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market as the demand of food and beverage products are on the rise in this particular geographical region. Asia-Pacific region and especially China, Japan and India expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period due to enhancement in expenditure of middle class family and e-commerce and retail business.



Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Oceania are the geographical region which are expected to grow gradually during the forecast period due to emerging economies, rise in food & beverage industries and increase in investment by the key players to expand their market.



Folding Clay Coated Paperboard Market: Key Players



Some of the key players in Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market are Papertec Inc, Paperboard Packaging Solutions, Trim-pac Inc, Spartan Paperboard Co, Schwab Paper Products Co, A.J. Schrafel Paper Corp, WestRock Company, American Forest and Paper Association, Caraustar bIndustries Inc, Strathcona Paper LP, Pacific Paper, Smurfit-Stone Container Corp and Dixie Pulp & Paper Inc.



Folding Clay Coated Paperboard Market: Impact of COVID-19



The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the core of each and every possible market and Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market is not an exception to this. It is expected that the Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market will gradually rise after the effect of pandemic slowed down and it will remain so during the forecast period. The Folding Clay Coated Paperboard market will have a fruitful growth rate due to sustainability concerns as it involving natural material as clay coating and paper which is recyclable and bio-degradable.



