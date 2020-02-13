Global Foliar Spray Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2020-2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Foliar Spray Market

The foliar spray is a method of feeding plants by spraying liquid fertilizer directly to their leaves and plants absorb essential elements through their leaves. The plants absorb nutrients more efficiently when the fertilizers are applied to its leaves rather than in soil. Due to this fact, the Foliar Spray market is expanding continuously.



Key Players of Global Foliar Spray Market =>

The Global Foliar Spray market report includes some of the key players including EuroChem Group AG, Nutrien, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Yara International ASA, Israel Chemicals Ltd., The Mosaic Company, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Coromandel International Limited, TRIBOdyn AG and Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd.



Drivers & Restraints:

The high efficiency of foliar sprays in comparison to the conventional fertilizers, increasing awareness of foliar spray products in developing regions and growing demand & consump-tion of horticultural crops like fruits and vegetables are some of the key factors which are driving the Foliar spray market.

The expansion of organic and bio fertilizers can act as a restraint to the foliar spray market.

Segment Analysis

The Global Foliar Market report segments the market by type and application. By type the segment includes Nitrogenous, Potassic, Phosphatic and Micronutrients. The Nitrogenous is the leading segment. This can be attributed to the wide and increasing use of nitrogenous fertilizers in various crop applications. Nitrogen is an essential nutrient required for plant growth; thus nitrogen-based fertilizers are applied to all major crops.

Based on application, the market can be segmented as Horticultural Crops, Field Crops, and Turfs & Ornamentals. Horticultural Crops is estimated to lead the market during the fore-cast period. Horticultural Crops includes fruit & vegetable crops. As the awareness for nutri-tious food is increasing, the demand for fruits & vegetables is also growing, thereby increas-ing the need for foliar sprays. Also, the cultivation of horticultural crops in greenhouses is contributing to the increased application of foliar sprays.

The sales of horticulture products are continuously increasing in Canada; therefore the de-mand for foliar sprays will automatically grow.

Geographical Analysis

The report segments the market based on geography as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. Europe is the largest consumer for foliar sprays. It can be attributed to the well-established agricultural industry, high expenditure in agriculture sector and emphasis on adoption of advanced technologies & methods in farm-ing in this region. Another, reason for the high growth of foliar sprays in the area is the ex-isting policies in this region over the periodic use of chemical fertilizers. However, the bio-fertilizers which are being used as an alternative are not that effective, in such cases foliar sprays are being preferred which causes less harm to the environment and are more effec-tive than conventional fertilizers.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing segment owing to the growing food demand to sat-isfy the need of a large growing population. In addition, the rising investments and initia-tives by governments in countries like China and India in the agriculture sector are boosting the demand for Foliar Sprays.



Key market segments covered

By Type

- Nitrogenous

- Phosphatic

- Potassic

- Micronutrients

By Application

- Horticultural Crops

- Field Crops

- Turfs & Ornamentals

By Region

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- North America

- South America

- Rest of the World



