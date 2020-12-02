New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The global foliar spray market size is forecast to reach USD 9.48 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Foliar spray is a procedure of feeding plants by directly applying fertilizers on the leaves instead of applying it in the soil. The absorption of fertilizer occurs through stomata and epidermis. The technology can also be utilized while applying pesticides such as insecticides, herbicides, and biopesticides to the plants.



Foliar sprays makes sure that micronutrients are uniformly applied on plants with minimum wastage. This procedure is highly effective and improves the quality of crops. The goal of the foliar spray procedure is to supply the required amount of nutrients to plants via the leaves and avoid the toxification of soil through over-fertilization. The benefits of foliar sprays that include uniform distribution of nutrients, easy application, and increased agricultural output thereby contributing to the growth of the foliar spray market.



The significant shrinking in availability of fertile land over the years has been caused by rapid industrialization and an increase in new constructions in countries worldwide. Pastures for animal feed and bio-based chemical feedstock has led to a decline in cultivable land, due to clearing of grass and weed. However, global population has been on the rise and the demand for agricultural products have driven farmers to ensure the optimum use of the land. The demand to produce high-yield crops has propelled the use of efficient fertilizers, such as foliar fertilizers, thereby enhancing growth prospects for the foliar spray market.



While the above-mentioned factors create opportunities for market growth, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices may pose as limitations for the market.



Based on geographical regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period due to rapid population rise and expansion of the agricultural sector in emerging economies like India and China. The surge in demand for food products and need to increase yield of cultivable is driving the demand in this region. Europe held the largest market share of 33.5% in the year 2019. Countries such as the UK, Norway, and Germany, have adopted advanced farming technologies which in turn fuels the demand for foliar spray products in the agricultural industries in the region. North America foliar spray industry is expected to hold the second-highest market share. Moreover, the Latin American region is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to the expansion of agricultural industries in Argentina and Brazil.



Key Participants in Foliar Spray Market:



EuroChem Group AG

Nutrien

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Yara International ASA

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

The Mosaic Company

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd.

Coromandel International Limited

TRIBOdyn AG

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd.



Foliar Spray Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Foliar Spray market on the basis of foliar type, product type, application, and region:



Foliar Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Fertilizers

Pesticides



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Nitrogenous

Potassic

Phosphatic

Parathion

Malathion

Others



Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Horticultural Crops

Field Crops

Turfs & Ornamentals

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



