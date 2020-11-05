New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- The Global Folic Acid market is forecast to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Folic acid may be referred to as the synthetic form of vitamin B9. It is also known as pteroylmonoglutamic acid. The rising awareness about the health impact due to the deficiency of this vitamin like anemia, mouth ulcer, among others, is supporting the market growth. Increasing awareness about women health and care during pregnancy is also fostering sector growth. The consumption of this acid in the required amount prior and at the time of pregnancy helps in preventing neural tube defects along with spinal bifida. Its intake in high doses prior and at the time of the first trimester reduces the risk of miscarriages. Apart from its use in the healthcare sector, it is also used in processed food products and supplements.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Folic Acid market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Folic Acid industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Zydus Pharmaceuticals Ltd., BASF SE, Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Medicamen Biotech Ltd., Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, DSM N.V, Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Changzhou Kangrui., Niutang, Jiheng Pharmaceutical and Xinjiang Wujiaqu Xingnong Cycle Chemical Co. Ltd.



The Folic Acid industry is segmented into:



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Others



Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Soft Gels

Lozenges

Tablets

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Food & beverages

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Others



Regional Outlook of Folic Acid Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Folic Acid market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Table Of Contents:



Market Overview

Manufacturers Profiles

Global Folic Acid Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Global Folic Acid Market Analysis by Regions

North America Folic Acid by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Europe Folic Acid by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Asia-Pacific Folic Acid by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

South America Folic Acid by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Middle East and Africa Folic Acid by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Global Folic Acid Market Segment by Type

Global Folic Acid Market Segment by Application

Folic Acid Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix



