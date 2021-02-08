Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Market Size – USD 2.08 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – Growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, increasing prevalence and initiatives for improving quality of life of patient suffering from diseases are drivers leading to the growth of follicular lymphoma treatment market.



Lymphoma refers to the cancer of the lymphatic system, which affects the cells of the immune system known as lymphocytes resulting in abnormal multiplication and growth of the cells. Lymphocytes are the white blood cells that protect the body from infection. There are two types, namely, Non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin lymphoma. Follicular lymphoma is a type of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma affecting lymphocytes. It is the most common indolent type of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Follicular lymphoma has symptoms such as enlargement of the lymph nodes in the neck, groin, and abdomen, shortness of breath, weight loss, night sweats, and fatigue.



According to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in 2019, about 82,310 new cases of lymphoma and 8,110 & 74,200 cases of Hodgkin & Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), respectively, are were diagnosed in the U.S. Additionally, out of 30 NHL subtypes, follicular lymphoma contributes around 20 to 30% of the cases making it the most common form. In the western world, the number is equal to 20% of all lymphomas. Considering the new therapies that are coming up to combat the disease, Monoclonal antibodies can act more directly than chemotherapy agents. It is another active area of research across the globe.



Key participants include AbbVie, Inc., Celgene, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb and Company, Epizyme Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Novartis AG.



Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Drivers

Some key factors driving the growth of the global follicular lymphoma treatment market are the rising prevalence of follicular lymphoma, hereditary illnesses, and increasing incidences of blood disorders worldwide. In addition, increasing research and development activities for the innovation of newer drugs and treatment methods and technological advancements in disease diagnosis would further fuel the follicular lymphoma market. Other major factors contributing to the growth of the global follicular lymphoma treatment market are the rising adoption of monoclonal antibodies for targeted therapies.



Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Regional Landscape

The North American follicular lymphoma treatment market is poised to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Other regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa present lucrative opportunities for growth of the follicular lymphoma treatment market, owing to the growing awareness about the disease, expanding patient pool in these regions, and availability of options for its management.



Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Targeted therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Stem cell transplant

Alkylating Agents

Nucleoside Analogues

Anthracycline Derivatives

Others



Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Oral

Parenteral

Others



Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Oncology Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Others



