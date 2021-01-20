Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Worldwide Demand, Growth Rate, Trends and Forecast 2027 by Top Manufacturers Are AbbVie, Inc., Celgene, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squib

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Follicular lymphoma (FL) is a non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) indolent type, comprising 20-30 percent of all NHL cases. In most cases, FL is diagnosed with progression, moderate disease progression, and long periods of treatment that can place an immense strain on patients and the health care system. Follicular lymphoma can be easily diagnosed and tested for prognosis with the technical progress, and thus care plays a crucial role in developing adequate medication for such patients.



Key participants include AbbVie, Inc., Celgene, Bayer AG, Bristol Myers Squibb and Company, Epizyme Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Novartis AG.



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market: Drivers

The global follicular lymphoma treatment market is expected to rise from USD 2.08 billion in 2019 to USD 3.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6 percent. Improved healthcare services and extensive product creation are due to business growth. Furthermore, due to the increasing prevalence of follicular lymphoma, increasing recognition, and demand for therapy, the market is expected to increase significantly. Research and development have significantly increased the need for care in recent years. The revised ESMO Clinical Practice, for example, has laid down guidelines for the diagnosis of newly diagnosed and recurrent follicular lymphoma, stage and risk evaluation, treatment recommendations, and innovative methods. For people with relapsed and refractory lymphoma, new, targeted drugs are often available first. Many new medications for follicular lymphoma have already been licensed, and there are several clinical trials testing potential therapies for this form of lymphoma.



Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

With a revenue of USD 855.9 million in 2019, North America led the market because of the increased demand for follicular lymphoma care combined with therapies. The area is well equipped with the best healthcare facilities in its class. In addition, rapid technical developments would further boost the detection and screening of diseases, which would lead to increased consumer demand. There have been cases of bad lifestyles contributing to different illnesses, combined with a high level of population awareness.



As a result of changes in lifestyles and the position of the geriatric population, the Asia Pacific is expected to see growing growth. A large portion of the patient pool suffering from target diseases is accounted for by the geriatric population in the area.



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Targeted therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Stem cell transplant

Alkylating Agents

Nucleoside Analogues

Anthracycline Derivatives

Others



Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Oral

Parenteral

Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Oncology Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Others



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Follicular Lymphoma Treatment market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Follicular Lymphoma Treatment market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Follicular Lymphoma Treatment market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Follicular Lymphoma Treatment market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

The report on global Follicular Lymphoma Treatment market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Follicular lymphoma treatment Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Follicular lymphoma treatment Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.2.1. The rising prevalence of follicular lymphoma

4.2.2.2. Rising R&D activities

4.2.2.3. Increased Product Approval

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent Regulations

4.2.3.2. Expensive treatment and R&D

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

